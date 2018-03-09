Henderson estate in Anthem Country Club lists for $2.3M — PHOTOS

Classic Tuscan architecture with a bit of a modern flare defines the essence of the Riviera Estate in the Anthem Country Club community.

Barbara Adcock talks about her home in Anthem Country Club.

This 7,241-square-foot Anthem Country Club has been listed for nearly $2.3 million. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The kitchen opens to the patio. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The master bath. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The master suite. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The home features an outdoor fireplace. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The formal dining room has a Tuscan touch. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The wine room. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The home was built for entertaining and has several bars. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The kitchen area has a butler's pantry. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

A bright and cheery breakfast nook opens to the backyard. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The pool and spa area provides space for entertaining. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

Owner Barbara Adcock said she spent over $100,000 in renovations. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The game room. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

Owner Barbara Adcock installed Santos mahogany wood flooring upstairs. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The office is upstairs. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The grand staircase connects the two stories. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The staircase. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The master suite. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The shower in the master bath. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The home has large pocket doors that connect the pool area to the living room and kitchen. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The outdoor kitchen. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The home sits on nearly a half an acre. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The home was built for entertaining. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The home features outdoor-indoor living. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The kitchen is equipped with custom maple cabinets and professional grade General Electric Monogram appliances, including double dishwashers, cooktop and double ovens. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The living room opens to the spa and pool. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

The home has a pool, spa and outdoor kitchen. (Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty)

Barbara Adcock is shown at her home in Henderson on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. (Bill Hughes/Real Estate Millions)

Barbara Adcock is shown at her home in Henderson on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. (Bill Hughes/Real Estate Millions)

Barbara Adcock is shown at her home in Henderson on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. (Bill Hughes/Real Estate Millions)

Classic Tuscan architecture with a bit of a modern flair defines the essence of the Riviera Estate in the Anthem Country Club community.

Located behind Riviera Estate’s double-gate security, 28 Sankaty Circle is warm and inviting from the moment of entry. Exquisite finishes and architectural elements such as travertine flooring, hand-painted crackled ceiling and exquisite chandeliers capture the beauty of the Tuscan style.

The 7,241-square-foot property is listed for $2,295,000 through Kristen Routh-Silberman, a Realtor at Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty.

“A great buyer for this home has kids,” Routh-Silberman said. “It’s a big house with lots of bedrooms and is located in the trifecta zone for fantastic public and private schools.”

Owner Barbara Adcock, who has been a selling real estate in the area over 12 years, decided to list with another broker because of the emotional element involved in selling.

“It’s an emotional decision for buyers when purchasing a home,” Adcock said. “The sellers also get emotional, so sometimes you talk too much. I was here when it was built, so I know where everything is and I want to tell them all about it.”

Sankaty Circle is the third property Adcock has owned in the Anthem Country Club community. She moved into the community in 1999 and plans to remain in the community after the house sells.

“I want a smaller home,” Adcock said about her reason for selling. “I may have to rent for a while. There aren’t too many homes for sale in here.”

Adcock had the home custom-designed and built by Sun West Custom Homes starting in 2003. The project took over a year to complete.

“One of the reasons I chose Sun West was he (Sun West owner Dan Coletti) won the Street of Dreams (competition) a number of times,” Adcock said. “His signature features are expansive mahogany wood pockets doors and coffered ceilings. I really like the pocket doors.”

Fate seemed to choose the location of her 0.45-acre property as she won it by the luck of the draw.

“They put the lots up on a lottery,” Adcock said about the rectangular lot. “I was the No. 2 draw, so I took this lot. It’s a better lot (than the first draw) because it was easy to build a house on it.”

The two-story home features five bedrooms including a private master retreat and separate guest quarters. It has four full and two half baths, game room and large office. Plus, a hydraulic elevator to transport from floor to floor.

“The elevator is rated at 750 pounds,” Adcock said. “It’s oversized. There’s a pit underneath the elevator so if it leaks it goes into the pit not all over your floor.”

Double grand wood door entry opens into a unique expansive foyer that spills out into the inner courtyard with a wood-beamed portico, creating a continuous flow between the interior and exterior. The focal point of the courtyard is an inviting gas fireplace.

“The whole indoor-outdoor flow is great,” Routh-Silberman said. “Design-wise, this house is tops.”

An intimate sitting room with fireplace is north of the entry. South, the entry opens to a sweeping staircase and voluminous layout made for entertaining.

“I’ve had several parties here,” Adcock said. “I love to entertain.”

Adcock’s last event was a Hollywood-theme birthday party featuring live music and dance floor set up right off the main living area.

“Everyone had to come dressed as their favorite movie star,” Adcock said. She dressed up as Goldie Hawn. “People had so much fun. They still talk about that Hollywood party.”

Under the staircase is a modern piece of art, created by a local artist.

“I wanted a piano keyboard because that is where the piano is located,” Adcock said about the commissioned project along the bottom of the staircase. “He spent three days, and when he got done, he said it was his rendition of Simon and Garfunkel’s song ‘Feelin’ Groovy.’ ”

Twenty-four feet of mahogany pocket doors line the luxurious great room. The great room flows out onto a private terrace, featuring a resort-styled pool, spa, outdoor kitchen and entertainment areas, framed by lush mature landscaping and views of the Anthem Country Club golf course and country club.

Adcock recently renovated the terrace by installing travertine tile similar to the interior tile. She spent over $100,000 for the renovation, which included the flooring outside, pool renovation, moving the outdoor kitchen and installing Santos mahogany wood flooring upstairs.

Adjacent to the great room, graced with 12-foot, coffered ceilings and gas fireplace, is the exquisite top-of- the-line chef’s kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with custom maple cabinets and professional grade General Electric Monogram appliances, including double dishwashers, cooktop and double ovens. The focal point of the kitchen is its striking oversized island, topped with thick granite. Additional seating is located along a bar framing the room and a cozy breakfast nook.

The nook is framed by several windows and spills out to the back patio through a large glass door.

“This is my favorite part of the house,” Adcock said about the main living area. “Everyone resides here during a party. It’s great for entertaining. It can hold a lot of people.”

A separate butler’s pantry features a drawer dishwasher for stemware and warming drawer. The walls and ceiling of the pantry are custom-painted with granite dust, creating an Old World feel.

“It looks like brick but isn’t,” Adcock said about the walls. “It’s pretty interesting watching them create the texture. They do it in layers.”

The pantry opens to a formal dining room with coffered ceilings and exquisite chandelier. A 180-bottle wine room with removable shelving opens off the dining.

Two features Adcock wanted in the home was an expansive pantry and laundry room. Both are located off the main living area.

“You need storage of other things besides food,” Adcock said about the oversized food pantry. “It’s a great storage place for almost anything.”

A wing off the main living area serves as guest quarters with large bedroom, bathroom and sitting room.

Upstairs, the luxurious master suite offers distinctive ceilings, a balcony and two walk-in closets with built-in features and separate washer and dryer. Its elegant spa-like bath showcases an oversized jetted tub, dual vanities and exquisite finishes, including travertine flooring.

The impressive master walk-in shower features rain heads, several body jets and a hand-held spray along travertine walls with marble seat and accents.

“The shower has no glass doors to clean,” Adcock said. “You can just walk in and out.”

The master features views of the mountains and the golf course.

A game room with surround sound and separate balcony provides views of the golf course. All the main rooms offer exterior access on both levels.

The home also features an integrated Crestron-controlled system, security system, central vacuum and three-car garage. A 30-amp plug on the driveway offers power to an recreational vehicle.

Adcock, who hates to see wires, implemented separate exterior rooms to house all the electrical components of the home.

Anthem Country Club offers 24-hour guard gate security. The clubhouse has dining and a pool. It offers different equity membership package options. Other amenities include tennis courts, basketball courts and walking trails.

Anthem Highlands Golf Course par-72 golf course was designed by the Hale Irwin and Keith Foster.