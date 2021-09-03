Las Vegas estate with horse arena lists for $1.895M

“We have more equestrian zoning in Southern Nevada than people realize,” said Forrest Barbee, broker for BHHS, Nevada Properties.

An award-winning dressage competitor, Linda Montgomery, has spent most of her life around horses.

“I saw a mounted policeman at 3 years of age,” Linda Montgomery said. “And I was hooked.”

Immersing herself in the art of riding dressage in her early twenties, Montgomery’s growing passion culminated into competing at state championships.

“Dressage is a form of English riding,” she said. “I rode as an adult amateur and competed every month in the San Diego circuit, the most competitive dressage circuit in the nation.”

As her passion for riding grew, so did the need for additional space. In 1997, Montgomery and her husband, Nield, purchased a 2-acre equestrian property, 8825 W. La Madre Way in northwest Las Vegas.

“We had a horse property where the South Point is today,” Nield Montgomery said. “And we needed something larger because we were adding to Linda’s collection of horses.”

The couple purchased the property intending to transform the existing acreage and roping facilities into an Olympic-sized Dressage arena and amenities for their horses.

“The property was built for a man who had two sons who rode competitive roping,” Nield Montgomery said.

Linda Montgomery worked with dressage expert Gerhard Politz to design the 20-meter-by-60-meter arena.

“It’s such a great setup for someone who wants to be in the high-performance dressage,” Linda Montgomery said. “It is perfectly suited to that.”

The couple began the renovation by removing existing cattle chutes, pens and associated facilities. Afterward, the ground was reworked and layered with premium-quality material to construct the specific footing required for dressage.

“The (dressage) movements are very demanding on the joints and ligaments of a horse,” Nield Montgomery said. “And unless you have the right kind of footing, you risk serious injury or long-term destruction of the ability for the horse to be competitive.”

A grading company leveled the entire surface of the arena, then compacted and sealed the ground for protection against rocks and moisture. Once sealed, topsoil, mixed with Nike tennis shoes, was layered on top of the base.

“The way a horse moves are so much different on a really good footing,” Linda Montgomery said. “They actually take Nike tennis shoes and grind them up. The mixture comes in huge 6-foot-by-6-foot pallet containers. As it mixes with the dirt, it’s like stepping on a pillow.”

Linda Montgomery surrounded the arena with 160 feet of commercial-grade, 6-foot-by-6-foot mirrors.

“You’re developing movements that require their shoulders, back and haunches to be in specific areas,” Linda Montgomery said about training a horse in dressage. “So, with the mirrors, you can see exactly the position they’re in. It’s a really awesome training aid.”

For added safety, a welded pipe railing was installed around the perimeter of the arena as well as a commercial-grade mercury vapor lighting system.

The couple installed a Eurowalker, a four-panel system designed to provide exercise or rehabilitation for the horses.

“Think of it as a treadmill for the horses,” Nield Montgomery said. “It has a variable speed motor and can be set on a timer to do a certain number of revolutions.”

Over the years, Linda Montgomery has owned 12 horses, but she prefers German warmbloods. The couple currently owns four of the prestigious breed; Donner Bay, Inselman, Stepmaster and Desi. She purchased all four horses sight-unseen from breeders in Germany and had them flown in crates to the United States.

German warmbloods are traditionally taller, so Linda Montgomery designed and built a 2,000-square-foot barn specifically to accommodate the larger scale. She laid out the space to accommodate seven horses with expansive stalls, voluminous ceiling space and air conditioning.

“The existing barn on the property was more for Western-type horses, which are typically smaller,” Linda Montgomery said. “My big guys weren’t as comfortable.”

A manager’s office in the center of the barn showcases a sizeable collection of ribbons displaying her success as a rider.

“I didn’t lose much,” Linda Montgomery said, laughing. “I was pretty competitive. I had a couple of championship years and I’m proud of that.”

In front of the new barn, a grassy berm was added to provide room for spectators. Over the years, Linda Montgomery hosted several events at the arena including monthly clinics with experts including master dressage rider/trainer Steffen Peters and Conrad Schumacher, one of the world’s foremost dressage trainers.

The couple retained the existing smaller barn for storage. According to Nield Montgomery, the entire exterior renovation project took over three months and cost between $150,000 to $200,000.

Besides its incredible equestrian facilities, the 7,630-square-foot custom estate is designed for luxurious easy living. Featuring eight bedrooms including a private master suite and separate staff quarters and eight baths, the home has custom cherry woodwork, coffered ceilings and a custom five-tiered chandelier.

“The size of the rooms is a significant feature,” Linda Montgomery said. “It’s a comfortable home.”

A spacious, functional floor plan flows from the grand foyer to formal living showcasing 33-foot ceilings to the elevated formal dining. It further boasts of an executive office with cherry wood built-ins and bay window seat and basement game room with kitchen.

Its 1,000-square-foot guest home has two bedrooms, bath, full kitchen, laundry and attached two-car garage.

“The guest house is fully equipped for a family to live in comfort,” Nield Montgomery said. “And to serve as the support needed on the property.”

The main-level kitchen is equipped with professional stainless-steel appliances, expansive countertops, custom cabinetry, a central prepping island and plenty of storage. A bank of windows provides views of the lush exterior and horse facilities.

“I’m going to miss the view from the kitchen to the horses,” Linda Montgomery said. “Every morning they stand and wait for the light to go on. I swear they hear the coffee maker tun on.”

Perimeter seating along an extensive counter, breakfast nook and expansive great room offers easy entertaining.

Curved wood-trimmed doors offer access off the kitchen to the resort-like exterior. The lush space features a voluminous pool with water slide and waterfall, spa and covered entertaining area with an outdoor kitchen.

Over their 24 years of living in the home, the couple has hosted parties and other non-equestrian events, including a Christian men’s event and a wedding.

“It is a wonderful home for entertaining and for living,” Linda Montgomery said. “There are multiple ways in and out of rooms so people can move around easily.”

Their five children and nine grandchildren are grown, and the couple is ready for a new chapter. They said they decided it was time to downsize into a single-story home.

The exquisite equestrian estate is listed for $1.895 million through Nebi Adhanom, of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Nevada Properties.

Selling the property has been difficult, but the couple found a home close to the farm where Donner Bay and Inselman will be relocated. Her younger horses, Desi and Stepmaster will transfer to a California facility and continue to compete in dressage.

“This home is an equestrian lifestyle,” Linda Montgomery said. “It’s been a dream to me.”

Equestrian properties in Las Vegas make up 4.9 percent of properties available for sale in Southern Nevada.

“We have more equestrian zoning in Southern Nevada than people realize,” said Forrest Barbee, broker for BHHS, Nevada Properties. “There are currently 166 zoned horse properties available out of 3,380 listings.”

According to Barbee, 251 single-family homes with 1 or more acres sold this year with an average of 61 days on the market.

“That is really good,” Barbee said. “Average days on the market for all homes over $1 million sold this year was 59 days.”