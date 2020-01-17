58°F
Sun West builds 2020 New American Home — VIDEO

By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions
January 17, 2020 - 3:23 pm
 

The nation’s homebuilding industry will descend upon Las Vegas this week to see the latest design and product trends in the industry that will be epitomized in a new luxury home unveiled to much fanfare in Ascaya.

Sun West Custom Homes, like last year, is the featured builder behind the New American Home 2020 in the Henderson luxury hillside community where it did the 2019 New American Home. The National Association of Home Builders has returned to Las Vegas for its International Builders’ Show that’s expected to have more than 85,000 people attend from 100 countries include about 350 members of the media.

Sun West’s home on a half-acre lot at 9 Sky Arc fits in nicely in the exclusive gated community adjacent to the McCullough Range. It’s valued at $5.75 million and will serve as a model home for Sun West.

The single-story contemporary home with modern design and the theme “Oasis in the Desert” measures 7,096 square feet with five bedrooms, six baths and a media room. It has duel two-car garages, one of which is heated and air conditioned so it can be used as a man cave. The home is built for entertaining with its backyard with a pool, fire feature and yoga deck and an outdoor kitchen that swings between being an outdoor and indoor space.

“This home represents all of the current and unique products and architectural elements,” said Sun West owner Dan Coletti. “We’re proud of the 2020 home because it stretches the imagination and people will be excited to come and see it. We had such great success for the 2019 New American Home that we knew it as a good fit to do a second time. The learning curve was steep, but we learned a lot.”

In the 2019 New American Home, the architectural theme was single-sloped roofs on the outside of the home that made their way into the house, Coletti said. It used gray, black and white colors that were considered contemporary.

In 2020, Sun West went to a different angle that’s a lot of curve and radius walls. When you approach the front of the house, has a “soft subtle feel” when you approach the front door, he said. It has warmer colors of brown, teal and gold compared to 2019.

“This concept represents current trends toward sleek, clean and simple lines, minimal decor, abundant light and flat rooflines that complement the surrounding land itself,” Coletti said. “The unique design of the home was created by carefully selecting materials as well as incorporating the color scheme to portray the vision of an oasis in the desert. This home is 300 feet higher in elevation and it’s amazing what 300 feet will do. The city view is much better as you climb the mountains.”

There are two large radius walls with a metal sculpture that give a look of floating water because of the wave to them, Coletti said. As people walk through a courtyard gate, people “feel the presence of water,” because there’s water to the left and right as you approach the front door, Coletti said.

“When you look through the glass to the front door you see more water to the back of the pool and beyond the beautiful Las Vegas Valley beyond,” Coletti said. “It shows we are a desert oasis.”

The home has a focus on outdoor and indoor living areas, especially with its kitchen whose doors, countertop for the wet bar, backside of the kitchen, and island that’s nook table open to an outdoor BBQ and kitchen under a roofline but in the open air with tile backsplash that’s in both spaces. The outside elements can be shielded by lowering Phantom Screens that control heat and wind, Coletti said.

“It has a lot of indoor and outdoor areas that flow and interact with each other,” Coletti said. “In the morning or late evening you can be sitting at your breakfast nook table and forget whether you’re inside the house or outside the house. We have done indoor/outdoor concepts before but on this one we have taken it to another level. With the sliding doors that knife through the breakfast nook table the illusion of where you are has become greater.”

The great room is adjacent to the kitchen and has a 14-foot ceiling with a fireplace that’s 17 feet long. The metal sculpture on the outside of the front of the home flows through the center of the home and attaches the front, middle and rear of the home, Coletti said.

The pool is nestled close to the residence and gives the sense the water is flowing in and out of the house, Coletti said. The master bedroom has sliding glass doors that meets in the center and when open provides a view of the city and backyard with pool, fire features and yoga deck, Coletti said.

“The great room has a nice area outside of it, the master bedroom has a nice area outside for outdoor living and close to the pool,” Coletti said. “Most importantly, the kitchen, the barbecue and outdoor kitchen all ‘flow’ to the pool as well. The backyard is about outdoor cooking and leisure activities in a controlled environment with a beautiful city view behind.”

In the front of the home is a casita on one side that’s larger than a typical bedroom with a breakfast bar area and direct access from the front courtyard. That makes it feel separate while being attached to the house, Coletti said.

On the other side of the courtyard and front of the home is a study that has views to the great room and back of the home, Coletti said.

The New American Home is toured and heavily photographed and promoted not only at the show but during the rest of 2020 by vendors who use it to showcase their latest products that were either donated or discounted to Sun West. Many products are energy efficient on electricity and gas, and there are LG solar panels on the roof to generate electricity.

“When you put it together, it outperforms many homes that would be built on today’s environment,” Coletti said.

There’s lumber by Desert Lumber, plumbing fittings by SharkBite, appliances by LG, heating and air conditioning equipment by Mitsubishi, filter system by Fantech, ventilation fans by Panasonic, gas piping by Omega Flex, plumbing fixtures by Kohler, roofing and flashing by GAF Materials Corp., housewrap by James Hardie and light fixtures by Progress Lighting. Paint was provided by Sherwin Williams, the tile underlayment and profiles by Schulter, wallpaper from Innovations, decor and accessories from Surya and tile throughout the home contributed by Emser.

AG Interiors created the outdoor furniture; Woodstock Architectural Products and Retro Fabrication designed a one-of-a-kind dining room table, desk for the study and hanging partitions; VintageView custom fabricated the wine racking system for the wine room; Danver Outdoor Cabinets “was able to seamlessly match our indoor/outdoor kitchen area and our fabulous cabinet and closet designs by Stellar Woodwerks and Creative Closets, which incorporated hardware by Hafele,” Coletti said.

Thermory provided an accent wall in the study as well as provided the wood cladding for the garage and front entry gate. Environmental StoneWorks used its stone veneer to carry the theme into the game room and TruStile created all of the custom interior doors. Coletti credited Doug Lawyer of SteelCrest for helping to create exterior metal fasciae for the radius walls.

International Builders Show

The show to be held Jan. 21-23 will be centered at the Las Vegas Convention Center with more than 2,100 exhibitors.

It’s a combination this week with the National Kitchen &Bath Association’s show, which when combined bring in more than 100,000 builders, general contractors, remodelers, designers, flooring professionals, product suppliers and manufacturers from around the world who will showcase their products, materials and technologies, including wood, concrete, stone and brick.

“It’s anything to do with the residential construction industry from kitchen and bath, building materials, architecture and interior design,” said Tucker Bernard, executive director of the leading suppliers council with the National Association of Home Builders. “There are more than 150 educational programs that are well-received, and Construction Design Week is the major theme at the show. They are there to see the latest and greatest and new trends on sustainability, green building and energy efficiency.”

Bernard oversees the New American Home and New American Remodel, which was created by Las Vegas-based Element Building Co., show homes for the builder conference. About 7,000 conference attendees will go through the homes during the show — primarily builders, interior designers and architects, he said.

“The Sun West home has a lot of wow factors because it’s in Ascaya,” Bernard said. “A lot of the indoor/outdoor transitional trends of capturing the outside lifestyle and bringing it into the house was a trend that was launched by the New American Home. The way both of those homes (New American Home and New American Remodel) capture the outside decks and patio areas and drop-down screens that captures 85 percent of the heat and air conditioning in those areas expands the use of your home year-round.”

Both homes are ahead of the design trends and high-performance homes that showcase energy efficiency, sustainability and lifestyles, Bernard said.

“It doesn’t matter what market niche you are in whether a 2,000-square-foot home or 20,000-square-foot home, they are designed to showcase what’s available in the marketplace, today,” Bernard said. “You can find a design or product from those homes that will fit into your market niche.”

This is the second consecutive year the show has been held in Las Vegas and has rotated with Orlando. It will return to Orlando in 2021 and 2022 before returning to Las Vegas in 2023, 2024 and 2025. It returns to Orlando in 2026 and full time in Las Vegas from 2027 and beyond, Bernard said.

“We’re above attendance where we were in Orlando because the Las Vegas Convention Center has more exhibit space,” Bernard said. “We have been fluctuating back and forth for the last six years. Before we used to rotate to Dallas and Houston but we outgrew all of those spaces and Orlando, too, where the traffic around the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando is horrific. Las Vegas is much more user-friendly. We’re locked into Vegas until 2039.”

