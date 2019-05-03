MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
‘Tanked’ star Brett Raymer lists home for $3.2M

By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions
May 3, 2019 - 3:56 pm
 

You haven’t seen or heard the last of Brett Raymer.

The quick-talking and energetic former co-star of the Animal Planet reality television show “Tanked” can only been seen on reruns for now. The show recently announced its cancellation after 15 seasons and more than 150 episodes.

Raymer is building a wine cellar as he puts the final touches on his northwest valley Tuscan-style home near Lone Mountain Drive and the 215 Beltway. He’s placed it on the market for $3.2 million.

Raymer’s already turning to the next chapter in his life with the launch of a YouTube channel over the next couple of months that continues to follow the exploits of Las Vegas-based aquarium manufacturer Acrylic Tank Manufacturing, which is owned by Raymer and his brother-in-law, Wayde King.

“It will be called ‘Lifestyles of the Fish and Famous,’” Raymer said. “It will be a spinoff on the television show but with daily content. It will be more educational product reviews, and you will see us on the outside. It will be raw footage.”

Raymer said he’s even pitching a reality series about his four doughnut shops that he owns in Las Vegas called Donut Mania. But in the meantime, he also continue to pitch “Tanked” to other networks and streaming companies.

“I don’t think we will be back on television until next year, and that’s why we have the YouTube channel that will be more insight about my inner life.”

That includes Raymer’s home while it’s still on the market. It’s already been showcased in “Tanked” where he built a 700-gallon aquarium in the kitchen with 25 sea creatures, including angelfish, triggers and puffers. He said that was his favorite installation and episode despite building aquariums for athletes and celebrities.

The four-story home on a half-acre lot on a cul-de-sac at 4664 Evan Ridge Court measures 12,099 square feet. It has seven bedrooms, six full baths and one-half bath.

Raymer bought the uncompleted home in 2014 for $1.15 million and said he spent more than $1 million finishing the house that has a 60-foot pool.

The home has balconies on the upper two floors, a movie theater, outdoor barbecue and 6,000-gallon koi pond.

Raymer, who has been in Las Vegas for 25 years, had lived in Desert Shores and was considering moving to Southern Highlands until that opportunity fell through.

“I didn’t chose the neighborhood,” Raymer said. “I think the neighborhood chose me. Six years ago I was looking for a good-sized house that I could put my own touch to, and I came across this house. I went up to the fourth floor with an unobstructed view of the entire city, and once I saw that, I said I have to have this. The view was extremely important to me. It’s even more special at night, and with the lots half an acre. It’s quiet and private.”

The other feature of the home that Raymer was attracted to was its four stories, which he said is rare in Las Vegas. His goal when he completed the home was to feel like he was at a resort with amenities such as the pool, gym, theater and sports bar.

“I wanted something where you never have to leave your house,” Raymer said.

Raymer said the home was built for entertaining, and that’s the potential buyers who will be attracted to it. It starts in the basement where the wine cellar and home theater are located, in addition to a bedroom.

“What I like about it is that most basements feel like you’re below ground without any light or sunshine,” Raymer said. “All the rooms, except the wine cellar, have natural sunlight. It’s very special when you go down there because it feels like a natural room.”

The focus of the first floor is the kitchen where there are two islands — one for preparing food and a second where you can sit on bar stools and hang out and talk with family and friends, Raymer said.

Of course, the aquarium is a prominent feature.

“I wanted to get the most use out of it,” Raymer said. “We spend a lot of our time in the kitchen, and I wanted to put it where I was going to enjoy it.”

The rest of the first floor adjacent to the kitchen has a living room with pocket doors that open to the Jacuzzi and swimming pool. The first floor also has three bedrooms, including a master suite with an office.

“The cool thing about this house is every bedroom has its own bathroom and walk-in closet,” Raymer said. “I love the whole house because each floor has a different vibe and feel. I made it that way specifically so you don’t get bored.”

The second floor includes three bedrooms, including a second master bedroom and resort-style bathroom Raymer said is almost as big as the kitchen. The fourth floor has Raymer’s sports bar and game room where he can watch games.

On why he’s putting the home on the market, Raymer said he has two children and so does his girlfriend. It worked out great when the kids were younger and living at home, but they’re older and off to college or on their own.

“There’s only three of us living here now and having 12,000 square feet for the three of us is a little bit overwhelming, Raymer said. “That’s why I’m putting it on the market. I love this house. I’ve built every finish from scratch, added the amenities and handpicked everything myself. It took five years to complete everything because I was meticulous about what I did. I will probably be finishing the last thing when someone buys it.”

If someone does buy the home, Raymer said he’s considering building a one-story home nearby because he loves the neighborhood so much.

Raymer approached networks about doing the reality show based on building aquariums. He said he misses television and lamented how he would be filming this time of year and wants to stick with it since he enjoyed it so much.

“It’s been the greatest 10 years of my life,” the 49-year-old Raymer said. “I have done more in one lifetime than most would do in five lifetimes — the traveling and working with celebrities. They are regular people and just like us. We had fun. It was great meeting new people and new experiences, and I wouldn’t trade it for my life. I hope it’s not over yet, and I think it will continue.”

Raymer is represented by Andrew “Sasquatch” Lunsford, his listing agent with Signature Real Estate Group.

