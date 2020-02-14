68°F
Real Estate Millions

Top 10 highest-priced luxury resale homes sold in 2019

By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas
February 14, 2020 - 2:57 pm
 

The Summerlin home of Golden Knights owner Bill Foley ranked as the third most expensive single-family home sold in Las Vegas in 2019.

No. 3 — The two-story home at 19 Flying Cloud Lane in The Ridges in Summerlin sold in December for $6.5 million.

Built in 2013 on a lot that measures 0.89 acres, it has 12,445 square feet with five bedrooms and nine baths, and a four-car garage. It’s in a separate gated section of The Ridges, called Azure and was originally listed for $9.5 million.

Ivan Sher, principal of the Ivan Sher Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties, was the listing agent and buyer’s agent and worked with his team member, Rhonda Allen. Sher said a Las Vegas business owner bought it.

Clark County records show John and Robin Grant as the owners.

“It’s an exceptional home, modern, clean lines and very stylish,” Sher said. “We knew it would sell.”

The great room spans the entire main level and the home features a contemporary palate of gray with an array of textures. It features five master bedrooms, each with outdoor accessibility, media room, home office and a wraparound terrace on the second level. The owner’s suite and office are on the first floor.

The outdoor setting includes a pavilion for shaded entertainment, fire pits to gather around on cooler nights, and a pool and spa. There’s even a putting green, grassy area and landscaping that surrounds the entire property.

No. 1 sale of the year

The $16 million Spanish Hills home built and briefly lived in by Harmony Homes founder and Spanish Hills developer Jim Rhodes easily led the way as the top resale of luxury homes in Las Vegas in 2019 in which five of the top 10 took place in the second half of the year. The buyer remains a mystery.

The Rhodes’ sale beat No. 2 in MacDonald Highlands, which had a $7 million closing price. The lowest price in the top 10 was $5 million.

In 2018, Steve Wynn and Floyd Mayweather Jr. shared the distinction of spending the most money for existing homes.

The former casino magnate Wynn paid $13 million for an estate at 1717 Enclave Court. Mayweather, the former boxing champion, paid $10 million for an estate at 9504 Kings Gate Court in Queensridge.

Four of the other top 10 sales of existing single-family homes took place in The Ridges in Summerlin, including the sale of Foley’s home. Two were in MacDonald Highlands in Henderson. One was in Seven Hills in Henderson, one in Southern Highlands and one in southwest of downtown Las Vegas, according to the Multiple Listing Service of the Las Vegas Realtors, formerly known as the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.

Sher was the listing agent in four of the top 10 sales. Gavin Ernstone, broker and owner Simply Vegas had two of the top five listings. Existing home sales of $1 million and higher rose 16 percent in 2019, according to Las Vegas-based Home Builders Research.

“I’m very optimistic with the luxury market,” Sher said. “2019 was a record year for me and my team, and I think 2020 is going to be even better.”

Ernstone, a resident of The Ridges, said he’s not surprised to see a strong representation in The Ridges and MacDonald Highlands among the top 10. Ernstone called The Ridges the premier community in Las Vegas for homes less than $10 million.

“It’s apples and oranges between The Ridges and MacDonald Highlands,” Ernstone said. “I think we will see a surge in prices in MacDonald Highlands with the Raiders coming and proximity to the stadium. There are a lot of hockey players living in The Ridges to be close to their practice facility. You will see the same in MacDonald Highlands being close to the Raiders’ practice facility in Henderson.”

The Spanish Hills home lived in briefly by its builder, Rhodes, is a nearly 20,000-square-foot estate on the 2-acre compound at 5212 Spanish Heights Drive. It was originally listed for $30 million. An LLC is listed as the owner.

The Rhodes’ sale fell short of the record set in 2016 when magician David Copperfield purchased a mansion at 1625 Enclave Court for $17.55 million.

There are eight bedrooms, eight full baths, two half baths, media room, game room and 15-car garage. There’s a two-story pool house that can be used as living space and an exercise room. It has an infinity-edge pool and rooftop deck with a panoramic view of the valley.

Heidi Kasama, an agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties, was the original listing agent on the house. Realtor Michael Zelina, owner of Red Luxury, came onboard later and was the listing agent of record. Shari Sanderson and Michelle Manely, Realtors with Award Realty, were the buyer’s agents.

“It was wonderful working with everyone involved in the transaction,” Zelina said. “We were able to come together and make the highest sale of the year close in a record seven days from start to finish. Working on a project as large as a scale as that one takes many people to accomplish the goal and succeed. And, I could not be happier with the results.”

Kasama, former president of the Las Vegas Realtors, formally the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors, and Nevada Realtors Association, said her next highest sale was $3.5 million so it was exciting to be part of the city’s real estate history.

“It’s great to be part of something like this,” Kasama said. “I’ve been licensed since 1990, and one of my agents asked if I did this once a year. I said no you don’t (laughing). It’s pretty darn cool and a great thing when it happens in your career.”

After putting it on the market for $30 million, Kasama said she removed the listing because Rhodes had some more work to do on the home.

As soon as Kasama removed the listing from the Multiple Listing Service, she said Sanderson called her and said she had a buyer lined up and the deal came together within two weeks, which is unusual for ultra luxury homes that can stay on the market for months and even longer, Kasama said.

“Shari called me, and we started working and negotiated back and forth for days between the buyer and seller and put the deal together in seven days, all cash once the contract was signed,” Kasama said.

Kasama said the price dropped because there was still work to be done on the home when it sold and since the buyer had a cash deal that would be completed immediately, that made it attractive to Rhodes.

Kasama said she signed a nondisclosure agreement and can’t talk about the buyer who, she said, didn’t want anybody to know his business. “The buyer established an entity here and is living in it,” Kasama said. “The buyer wanted anonymity as part of the deal.”

“On my side I can’t talk about anything because there’s an important NDA (non-disclosure agreement) going around on that one,” Zelina said. “It is hush-hush. The buyer doesn’t want anybody to know who they are and how it transpired and the seller is the same way.”

Other top 10 homes

No. 2 — 1198 MacDonald Ranch Drive in MacDonald Highlands in Henderson sold for $7 million after originally being listed for $11.5 million. The one-story home built in 2006 and on a 2.4-acre lot has 23,554 square feet. It has six bedrooms and 10 baths, an 11-car garage and a pool. It closed on Nov. 10. Cindy Albright of Wardley Real Estate was the listing agent along with team member Matt Meyer and Isaac Moore of Sothebys was the buyer’s agent.

“It’s an amazing house,” Albright said. “I had the listing for three years. It has another 5,000 feet of climatized garages and over 8,500 square feet of covered patio. It’s the largest single-story under one roof in Southern Nevada.”

One of the two master bedrooms is more than 2,400 square feet. It has a kitchen, bar, refrigerator and microwave. The home has an 11-foot-wide corridor of 308 feet from one of the master bedroom doorways to the motor court, Albright said.

“When you walk in the main entrance, you are at the half-way point and look in both directions and sense the enormousness of this home,” Albright said.

What also stuck out to prospective buyers was the 11-car garage and a separate motor home garage of 1,400 square feet that could be converted to other uses, Albright said.

“People of luxury look for a place to house their expensive automobiles or even for additional useful space,” Albright said.

Patrick K Willis is listed as the owner by county records. Willis is the owner of American Recovery Service.

No. 4 — 15 Flying Cloud Lane in The Ridges in Summerlin. It sold for $6.35 million after originally being listed for $8.9 million. It was built in 2018 on a lot that measures 0.79 acres and has 12,025 square feet. It has five bedrooms and 10 baths, a four-car garage and a pool. Ernstone was the listing and buyer’s agent.

“It’s brand new and well-done with a good representation of modern architecture and styling,” Ernstone said. “It is a good lot looking at the mountains. My clients moved from a smaller house in the same subdivision. They love it there and just wanted to be in something a little bit larger. It was twice the size of their previous house.”

Matthew Marsh and Michelle Intervivos are listed as the primary owners.

No. 5 — 59 Promontory Ridge in The Ridges in Summerlin. It sold for $6.25 million after being listed for $7.9 million. It was built in 2007 and sits on a lot of 2.3 acres and has two stories and measures 13,943 square feet. It has four bedrooms and seven baths, a six-car garage and a pool. Ernstone was the listing agent and Leila Mingarelli of Realty One was the buyer’s agent. It’s in The Pointe, an exclusive enclave in The Ridges with 12 homes.

“It was the best house in Las Vegas when originally built,” Ernstone said. “It sold for about $11 million about 11 or 12 years ago. It hasn’t been updated since then and representation of how trends have changed and needed work to update it.”

Unicom Corp. of California is listed as the new owner.

Others in the top 10

No. 6 — 8101 Obannon Drive, north of Sahara Avenue near South Cimarron Road, sold for $6 million after originally listed for $10.5 million. It was built in 2001 and measures 12,362 square feet and has five bedrooms and a 10-car garage on the 6.8-acre estate that features an indoor pool, movie room, rooftop deck, tennis court and batting cage. The compound has two additional homes that span 2,765 square feet and 5,478 square feet. It was previously listed for $10.5 million. Cheryl Davis of Paragon Premier Properties was listed as the buyer’s and seller’s agent. Clark County records list the owner as Alex Bouzari, the CEO of DataDirect Networks, an information storage company based in Southern California. It closed Feb. 4.

No. 7 — 1353 Dilevante Drive in Seven Hills in Henderson for $5.6 million after originally listed for $5.97 million. Built in 2015, it has 11,718 square feet, six bedrooms and an indoor basketball court and resort-style pool overlooking the Rio Secco golf course. It closed in February.

It was listed by Kristen Routh-Silberman with Synergy Sotheby’s International and had a previous price of $5.975 million. Javier Mendez was listed as the buyer’s agent. County records list the owner as Joshua and Jenna Zwagil, founders of MyDailyChoice, a networking marketing company.

Routh-Silberman said the kid’s room had slides, and there’s a slide into the basketball court and rope swinging into the pool.

No. 8 — 1210 MacDonald Ranch Drive in MacDonald Highlands in Henderson for $5.4 million after originally listed for $6.99 million. It’s a Silver Nugget award winner for Custom Home of the Year in 2018 and was built in 2017 by Sun West Homes. The single-story measures 8,495 square feet on a 0.65-acre lot overlooking DragonRidge Country Club. It has five bedrooms, six baths and a four-car garage. It has a theater room, rooftop lifestyle deck for city views, wine room, prep kitchen and pantry, resort-style pool and spa, built-in barbecue area and outdoor kitchen. It starts with the water feature at the courtyard entrance of the home.

Sher was the listing agent and buyer’s agent. It was previously listed for $5,985 million. The owner is listed as California-based Hikronos LLC. It closed on March 12.

“It was a masterpiece of design and architecture,” Sher said. “The finish work was beautiful.”

Sher said the buyer was a Californian who fell in love with the home.

No. 9 — 11 Sable Ridge Court in The Ridges in Summerlin. The two-story home built in 2008 sold for $5.25 million after an original listing of $5.97. It has five bedrooms and seven baths and measures 10,083 square feet on a lot of 0.58 acres. It has a four-car garage and pool. Sher was the listing agent and buyer’s agent for the home that closed Nov. 1.

“It’s a stunning home and like having a Newport Beach-style home in Las Vegas,” Sher said. “It was on the market for a while but the right buyer found it. It was a local buyer.”

Justin D.M. Micatrotto, founder of Kairoc U.S.A., which does developing and investments, is listed as the owner. He oversaw MRG Marketing and Management Inc., the company that operated Raising Cane’s restaurants in the Southwest.

No. 10 — 27 Shadow Canyon Court in Southern Highlands. The two-story home built in 2018 was sold for $5 million after originally being listed for $5.5 million. It measures 9,686 square feet and has seven bedrooms and seven baths, six-car garage and pool. The lot is 0.07 acres. Sher was the listing agent and Felicia Martin of Coldwell Banker Premier was the buyer’s agent. It closed on Nov. 10.

“It’s a subcommunity, and the entire community (built by Growth Luxury Homes) is powered by Tesla batteries so it doesn’t need the traditional electricity,” Sher said. “This buyer was from California and business owner.”

Christen Branco-Moxley and Erich Moxley are listed as the owners.

