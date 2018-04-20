Health District gives HOA pool tips

With the warmer months upon us, it’s time to talk about the pool. The Southern Nevada Health District has some tips for homeowners associations on pool maintenance and safety this summer.

Pool and spa signs

■ All required signs are legible and are clearly visible from the pool deck.

■ Whenever lifeguard service is not available, there is a sign saying “Warning — No Life Guard on Duty” in letters at least 4 inches high. Also, the sign says that “Children under the age of 14 should not use pool without an adult in attendance.”

■ There is a sign with a diagrammatic illustration of artificial respiration procedures.

■ There is an emergency sign that displays the 911 telephone number.

■ There is a sign that displays the maximum occupant capacity allowed in the pool in letters at least 4 inches high. Swimming pools: one person per 20 square foot of pool surface area. Spa pools: one person per 10 square foot.

■ There is a sign that states “No Diving Allowed” in letters at least 4 inches if maximum depth is less than 6 feet.

■ If there is a spa, there is a spa pool precaution sign.

■ Every spa pool has an emergency shutoff switch with a sign installed adjacent to the spa stating “Spa Emergency Shut-off Switch.”

■ If adequate deck and underwater lighting is lacking, a sign in letters at least 4 inches high stating “No Use of Pool Allowed After Dark” is in a prominent location near the entrance to the pool-spa area.

Safety features

■ The drain cover is an approved model that can be removed only with tools.

■ There is a readily accessible life ring with an attached rope of sufficient length to span the maximum width of the swimming pool.

■ There is a readily accessible body hook permanently attached to a pole at least 12 feet in length.

■ The stair handrail is secured and in good repair.

■ The ladder, ladder step treads and grab rails at the deep end of the pool are secure and in good repair.

■ Underwater lights are in good repair and have ground fault circuit interrupter protection.

■ Underwater pool lights are “on” while the pool is open for use after dark. If the pool is not separately enclosed, the pool lights remain on during entire nighttime hours.

■ There are no deck obstructions.

■ There are no trip hazards caused from deteriorating decking in pool area. All expansion joints between coping and deck are filled in.

■ The pool fence enclosure is in good repair.

■ The latching device of the self-closing and latching gate or door to pool area is at least 42 niches above finished grade.

■ Unless all gates or doors are so equipped, at least one means of egress without a key for emergency purposes is provided and labeled with an “Emergency Exit” sign in letters at least 4 inches high.

Chemicals

■ An approved pool water test kit that measures free chlorine residual and pH is used.

■ A free chlorine residual of at least 1 ppm is maintained at all times.

■ A free chlorine residual of at lease 1.5 ppm is maintained at all times when cyanuric acid is used.

■ The level of cyanuric acid is maintained below 100 ppm.

■ The pH level is maintained between 7.2 and 8.0.

Water clarity, general conditions

■ There is no cloudiness: Pool water is maintained in a clean and clear condition.

■ There is no algae growth in the pool.

■ The pool shell is white and not discolored.

■ There is no dirt or debris in the pool.

■ The waterline tiles are clean.

■ There are no broken or missing pool tiles.

■ There are no broken or unreadable depth marker tiles.

■ There is no broken or missing coping.

■ There is adequate skimming action in the pool.

■ The water level is at the midpoint of the skimmer opening.

■ The skimmer weir assembly is not broken or missing.

■ The skimmer diverter valve assembly is not broken or missing.

■ Spa pool water temperature does not exceed maximum temperature of 104o F.

■ There are no animals in the pool or in the pool area.

■ The automatic chlorinator is functioning properly. Chlorine tablets are not placed in the pool skimmers, and floating chlorinators are not used.

Water circulation

■ There is a minimum turnover rate. Swimming pools = 6 hours, swimming pools built before October 1982 = eight hours, spa pools = half an hour, wading pools = 1 hour.

■ The pool recirculation system is operating at all times while the pool is open for use and longer if necessary to maintain clean and clear water.

■ The recirculation pump is in good repair.

■ The filter is in good repair.

■ The filter is back-washed.

■ An influent-effluent pressure gauge is provided and in good repair.

■ A flow meter is provided and in good repair.

■ An automatic chlorinator is provided and in good repair.

■ The automatic chlorinator is filled and operational.

■ There is an indirect connection of the pool or its re-circulation system with a sanitary sewer or drainage system.

Pool facilities

■ The pool equipment room is clean.

■ The rest rooms are maintained in a sanitary condition and in good repair.

■ The shower facilities are maintained in a clean and sanitary condition.

■ The dressing rooms are maintained in a clean and sanitary condition.

■ Showers and lavatories have hot and cold water, with a means of limiting the hot water to a maximumof 11o F.

■ Soap in soap dispensers or containers are provided in showers.

■ Soap in permanently installed soap dispensers, paper towels or hot air blowers and toilet tissue for toilets is provided.

■ The pool is fully accessible for inspection.

General operation

■ If cyanuric acid is added to the pool, the concentration is measured and recorded at least once per month.

■ A daily log of the pool operation, disinfection residual, pH and maintenance procedures is maintained.

■ Adequate lifeguard service is provided.

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager, broker and supervisory certified association manager. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.