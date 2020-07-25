100°F
Resale News

HOA board helps residents during COVID-19 crisis

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
July 24, 2020 - 5:19 pm
 

A number of years ago, I asked one of the hosts of a local TV show’s “HOA Wall of Shame” why the program does not feature, on a monthly basis, an association that is “doing it right.” Her response was that we expect associations to do it right.

Unfortunately, the continuing negativity on this show presents a picture of association management that so often is not a realistic one. As we all know, there are two sides to any story. At times, because of the privacy issues in Nevada Revised Statute 116, an association cannot fully present its side on a television broadcast.

After talking with my Las Vegas Review-Journal editor, I wanted to allow my column, on a monthly basis, to present associations that went the distance and did something good. And so, it will begin. I invite managers and board of directors to share their special stories with me as we start this project with a feature about the pandemic and how the Alexis Heights Homeowner Association helped people. Andrew Bell is the president. Here is what he had to say:

— — —

In February, when the pandemic became visible on the horizon, I realized that the real impact to the community wasn’t going to be a health crisis, but rather the fallout from the impact it would have on Las Vegas’s tourism-centric economy.

As a board member, I felt it important to protect the vulnerable members of the community I serve. As an individual, I felt the calling to do something that would serve a purpose greater than myself. Donating to community organizations is a very good thing, and I encourage everyone to do it. However, I felt like starting something that would immediately and directly impact those in my immediate local community in a more direct sense.

As president, I felt it important to lead by example. I began the program by seeding in my own funds. When discussed on our board agenda, the other board members enthusiastically jumped in and embraced this project. Board members, our community manager and even her management company contributed funds.

As a ripple effect and result of communicating the plan, members of the Alexis Heights community donated money, time and food items. In addition, we created a website, which communicated the days in which we did food distribution, and also flyers and phone lines to allow people to request items and have them available for pickup or deliver them to the units without the need for them to be exposed to leaving the community.

The program has now been in place for over three months. We have an anticipated three-month duration still available in food items and funding.

To date we have distributed over 4,400 items. We have raised $1,740. We have helped more than 80 residents within the community. We have held 15 distribution days. We continue to manage the food supply to help as many people as possible in the community.

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager and holds the supervisory community manager certificate with the state of Nevada. She is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

