70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Resale News

Nevada Contractors Association implements new policies; helps community

By Sean Stewart RJRealEstate.Vegas
April 3, 2020 - 1:13 pm
 

The COVID-19 pandemic will leave a mark on our Southern Nevada community, but as we have proven time and time again, we are resilient, and we will come back. We are Nevada Contractors. We are a major employer and partner to our community, and we have an obligation to maintain its health and vibrancy.

Gov. Steve Sisolak has made it clear that preventing the spread of COVID-19 is the No. 1 priority, and we could not agree more. Our challenge is to prevent the virus from spreading while keeping our jobsites — and economy — up and running. Our member companies have robust safety plans and procedures in place to ensure a healthy work environment. Protecting workers and the general public from dangerous hazards is always our top focus. The current situation does not change that focus, and we have taken steps to address this added challenge. Some of our precautionary measures include:

■ Mandating social distancing.

■ Requiring anyone not feeling 100 percent to stay home.

■ We have instituted a “fit for duty” check for all employees. As our teams arrive at the jobsite, they are required to answer questions about their health to assure everyone on the crew is symptom-free.

■ We have hired additional staff to disinfect work areas, including porta-johns, turnstiles, handrails, meeting rooms, etc.

■ We have increased signage on the projects to further educate workers on the most recent CDC guidelines.

■ We work to communicate through various means with all of our workforce in regards to safety messaging, changes in best practices and/or other updates.

■ We have discouraged travel and outside visitors to our projects.

■ We are working to stagger our various shifts and start times to help put additional distance between workers.

We as contractors have also found other ways to step up to support our community. Our partners in health care have a demand that we can help fill. We have coordinated our purchasing power and are buying $50,000 worth of masks and donating them through Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Clark County. This will provide more than 13,000 masks to those in need.

Our contractors and their employees take pride in their work and communities. Their job today is to keep working in the face of what could be the greatest challenges our community has ever confronted. When we see our men and women working diligently over the next several weeks on the many major projects throughout Southern Nevada, it will inspire hope and confidence that Las Vegas will bounce back.

Sean Stewart is the CEO of the Nevada Contractors Association.

MOST READ
1
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
2
Nevada unemployment benefits delayed, but qualified workers to get back pay
Nevada unemployment benefits delayed, but qualified workers to get back pay
3
Gov. Sisolak issues stay-at-home order, activates state National Guard
Gov. Sisolak issues stay-at-home order, activates state National Guard
4
6 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County
6 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County
5
Las Vegas properties extending closures amid virus spread
Las Vegas properties extending closures amid virus spread
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Barbara Holland
Agencies call for stay on some HOA towing
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Dear readers, with everything going on with the COVID-19 crisis, our homeowners associations need all the help they can get. We are all looking to our state agencies for director and guidance during these troubling times. Here is an announcement from the state Real Estate Ombudsman Charvez L Foger on towing in communities.

Rick Piette
Mortgage rates get left behind after Feds’ slashing spree
By Rick Piette Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

While it seems like the whole world is collapsing around us — let’s remember that “this too shall pass.” If you’ve checked mortgage interest rates recently you’ve probably been shocked by what your loan officer quoted you. While the Federal Reserve just reduced the federal funds rate to essentially zero — mortgage rates skyrocketed. What happened? What should you be doing now if you are an existing homeowner, or are considering a home purchase?

Barbara Holland
HOA boards will need to adapt to deal with coronavirus crisis
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The virus and the closures of business have greatly impacted our community and now our homeowner associations. The financial impact upon our homeowners will be felt. Boards and managers may have to temporarily revise some of their policies as to delinquencies and precollection notices and provide extensions to allow homeowners more time to correct their violations as well as slow down the fining process. This is the time for our boards and managers to show some compassion as we work together, helping each other.

Barbara Holland
HOA boards need good social media policies
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

If you have not had the opportunity of taking a class concerning social media, I would highly recommend that you take the next one that is offered. I personally do not recommend my association managers or boards of directors to partake in the various social media sites, be it as a formal board member or community manager or as a board member responding to a homeowner.

Barbara Holland
Law says HOA must keep 10 years of records
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Nevada Revised Statute 116.31175 (7) states the books, records and other papers of an association must be maintained for at least 10 years. Under NRS 116.3108 (8) and NRS 116.31083 (11), both the association homeowner meeting minutes and the board meeting minutes must be maintained by the association until the termination of the association.

Barbara Holland
HOAs struggle with making parking regulations fair
By / RJ

Q: I am a board member of a 124-condo complex in Las Vegas. We have carports, of which each condo gets one assigned space to park. We have many guest parking spaces. Over time, some residents have as many as three to four cars, meaning these are parked in guest parking. We have no storage policy for vehicles. And there is no rule that says we can tow after three days if a car is not moved. Can an HOA regulate how many cars there are per condo? The board believes two cars per condo is enough. To make a rule of only two cars per condo will get rid of subleasing and many tenants in one condo. That will only make for more problems for our HOA.

(Getty)
RESALE HOME SALES: JAN. 31-FEB. 7
Provided by Accudata

Editor’s note: Listings include the resale home’s parcel number. The address listed is the homebuyer’s mailing address and not the actual location of the resale home. About 90 percent of these addresses reflect the home purchase. Check the parcel number to make sure. Also, a few transactions do not reflect the market value of the homes. The information is provided by Accudata, a local research firm. For the complete listing, visit RJRealEstate.Vegas.

Ivan Sher
Ivan Sher Group announces record-breaking year
SPONSORED CONTENT

The Ivan Sher Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, the global firm’s No. 1 luxury team, announced its Nevada sales achievements for 2019. The team completed a record-breaking $323 million in sales, a 23 percent increase from its $262.7 million sales volume in 2018. The Ivan Sher Group’s sales volume accounted for 25 percent of all home sales above $1 million in Southern Nevada.

(Getty Images)
Realty One Group No. 1 in 2019 sales; BHHS leader in luxury
By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas

Realty One Group led the way in 2019 as the top real estate brokerages in Las Vegas for market share, and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Properties did the same when it came to luxury sales.

Barbara Holland
HOA says trash cans have to be out of sight
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

If a homeowner does not have the ability to screen their containers, the only alternative would appear is for you to store your containers in the garage. While the vegetative strip may act as a screen, the board does have the right to enforce its rules. You have the right to appear at a violation hearing and ask for a variance, which the board has the right to accept or not accept.