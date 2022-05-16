REAL ESTATE BRIEFS

More than 50,000 expected to attend first full-scale parade since the pandemic with new additions, return of popular favorites, professional sports teams, record number of giant inflatable balloons and veterans and military groups. The event will be held 9 to 11 a.m on July 4. Escort division commences at 8:30 a.m.

Joe Carbone

Laine Blackmon

Neil Burning

Mike Wethington

Summerlin Patriotic parade returns July 4

The entire Las Vegas valley is invited to celebrate Independence Day at the 28th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Southern Nevada’s largest and most colorful Fourth of July parade. The first full-scale parade since the pandemic started in 2020, this year’s parade is planned to be grander than ever with more than 70 entries, including 25 giant inflatable parade balloons, veterans and military organizations, both patriotic and pop culture-themed floats, performing groups and representation of four local professional sports teams — the Golden Knights, Aces, Aviators and new this year, the Raiders, represented by a 30-foot custom Raiders-branded giant inflatable balloon in the shape of a football.

The event will be held 9 to 11 a.m on July 4. Escort division commences at 8:30.

The parade begins at the corner of Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive in The Trails village of Summerlin. Participants travel south toward Village Center Circle, then west on Trailwood Drive. The parade ends near the corner of Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane.

More than 2,500 people are expected to participate in the parade and more than 500 volunteers from dozens of local schools and community groups will assist with parade operations. Over 20,000 cubic feet of helium will be used for the more than 25 giant inflatables. Attendance along the parade route is expected to top 50,000 people.

The parade is organized by The Summerlin Council, the nonprofit arm of the Summerlin Community Association dedicated to the social, educational and recreational enrichment of residents. The parade is open to the public. Everyone is encouraged to arrive early, bring water and wear sunscreen.

Title sponsor is The Howard Hughes Corp./Summerlin. Major sponsors include Station Casinos, Summerlin Hospital and Medical Center, Las Vegas Raiders, City National Bank, Centralized Security Services, Tri Pointe Homes, Pure Plumbing, Miracle Flights, One-Hour A/C and Heating, Palmer Electric, Par 3 Landscape and Maintenance, BrightView Landscape and Maintenance and Downtown Summerlin.

^

CALV to present June 2 class on land sales

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas will present a June 2 class on land sales for local real estate professionals at the Las Vegas Realtors building at 6360 S. Rainbow Blvd.

The class is titled “Is This Land for Sale? Tell Me About It.” It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at LVR. Cost is $20 for CALV members, or $30 for nonmembers. Participants can earn three continuing education credits for completing the class. The instructor is Buck Hujabre, a longtime local commercial real estate executive.

CALV President Angelina Scarcelli, whose professional designations include being a Certified Commercial Investment Member and Certified Property Manager, said CALV presents fully accredited continuing education classes with an emphasis on commercial real estate, all taught by experienced instructors.

The June 2 course will provide information on current development activity in the Las Vegas area. She said participants will gain relevant commercial real estate knowledge distinguishing them from their peers and the ability to practice commercial real estate with confidence.

To register, visit https://members.lasvegasrealtor.com/gateway/guest-registration.php?billing_code=ILAND or call Melanie Barkus at 702-784-5017.

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas is the commercial real estate division of Las Vegas Realtors. One of the largest organizations in Southern Nevada for commercial real estate professionals, it organizes and empowers the industry through education, networking, promoting professionalism and shaping public policy. Membership in CALV is open to Realtors and non-Realtors alike. For more information, visit calv.org.

^

Burning returns to NAHB

Neil Burning has rejoined National Associations of Home Builders as vice president, construction codes and standards, a position he previously held from 2012 to 2017. Burning has extensive experience in the development, implementation and advocacy of residential building codes.

After departing NAHB in 2017 from his original stint, Burning served as the vice president of technical resources, government relations at the International Code Council (ICC), the governing body for building codes in the United States. Prior to joining NAHB in 2012, he was a manager in the Building Plans Examination office of the Clark County Building Department.

Burning began his career by serving for nearly two decades as a building official in Arizona.

Burning holds a degree in construction management from Arizona State University and has numerous certifications through ICC and other authorities, including Certified Building Official, Building Plans Examiner and Commercial Electrical Inspector.

^

UnCommons names general manager

Matter Real Estate Group has announced industry veteran Mike Wethington as general manager of UnCommons, the much-anticipated $400 million, 40-acre mixed-use community opening in southwest Las Vegas this year. With decades of senior management experience, Wethington will manage all day-to-day operations at UnCommons, oversee new tenant development, prepare annual budget and management plans.

“Mike is stepping into this crucial role at a time of significant growth for UnCommons and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the team,” said Matter Real Estate Group partner Jim Stuart. “His expertise in the mixed-use sector is unmatched and we’re confident that he will further strengthen our community’s goal of redefining the way we live and work.”

With an undeniably successful career in real estate spanning over 25 years, Wethington has worked and managed the development, construction and marketing of significant shopping and multiple mixed-used lifestyle centers, such as the Galleria at Sunset and the two grand openings of Victoria Gardens and Town Square. Wethington’s responsibilities included overseeing all operations, asset management, financial forecasting, tenant coordination of construction and relations and relationships with local authorities, while also assisting the two transitions of ownership of property.

The second commercial phase of UnCommons is now under construction, which will bring to the campus a state-of-the-art conference center, two coveted office buildings and an additional parking garage with ample stalls. Several industry leaders have committed to move into the sought-after spaces within UnCommons’ Phase I office buildings beginning early summer, including CBRE, Morgan Stanley, BDO and Sotheby’s International Realty. DraftKings also announced late last year that it will occupy 90,000 square feet within UnCommons, for what will serve as the North America headquarters for the digital sports entertainment and gaming leader.

UnCommons will reimagine the workplace experience with market-leading design and technology, floor-to-ceiling windows that welcome daylight and views of the natural Las Vegas surroundings, breakout spaces for individual work or small-group collaboration. The campus will set the foundation for a thriving, inspiring workplace by bringing together multiple fitness studios, common open-air areas, contemporary residential units and a mélange of food and beverage options.

^

Loan officer joins companies

Blackmon Home Loans, a family-owned-and-operated home mortgage business with locations in Las Vegas and Reno, and NV Capital Corp., a Las Vegas-based full-service private lending company, announced that Laine Blackmon has been hired as loan officer. Blackmon brings three years of experience to her position.

As loan officer, Blackmon is responsible for taking loan applications and putting together offer packages. Prior to becoming a loan officer at Blackmon Home Loans and NV Capital Corp., Blackmon was a mortgage loan originator at Figure.

Blackmon earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Blackmon Home Loans offers three decades of experience in the home mortgage business. They understand the local homebuying process and what residents of Southern Nevada can expect when trying to purchase or refinance a home.

NV Capital Corp. specializes in private lending, with multiple lenders joining together to fund loans on Nevada real estate. Founded by seasoned commercial bankers who have nearly a century of combined lending in the Nevada marketplace, NV Capital’s team utilizes their knowledge to navigate the real estate market and select prime opportunities for their private investors.

^

Logic Commercial announces COO

Nevada-based Logic Commercial Real Estate (LOGIC CRE) is honored to welcome Joe Carbone as chief operating officer as the company continues to build its industry-leading team. In his role, Carbone will be responsible for the design and implementation of business operations, establishing organizational performance metrics, supporting strategic direction and assisting with the future expansion and development of the company.

“Joe’s analytic brain melds perfectly with the existing skill sets on the leadership team at Logic, and a more fitting title might be director of efficiency,” said CEO Brendan Keating. “With his previous experience in managing casinos and franchises, he is a welcomed piece to our puzzle. His excellent business experience is valuable to our growing company and if we keep stacking the deck with great humans, I believe even greater things will occur for Logic.”

Carbone’s career in Las Vegas began spanning the casino, venture capital/family office and consulting industries. His experience was cultivated in a diverse set of organizations. This included entrepreneurial enterprises in various phases of the corporate life cycle. He is versed in the fields of finance, accounting, human resources and operations.

He holds a B.S. in finance from Iowa State University with an emphasis in international business, which was earned while attending a consortium university program in Italy. He achieved the designation of Certified Financial Planner, inclusive of the requisite collegiate courses through the University of California, Los Angeles. His community involvement centers on volunteering, being a member of Los Vaqueros Las Vegas and he previously held committee and board positions at other local charities.

Based in Las Vegas, Logic Commercial Real Estate is a full-service firm specializing in brokerage, property management, property tax appeal and receivership services. Logic has offices in Las Vegas and Reno, as well as Omaha, Nebraska. Boston Omaha Corp. is a partner in the business.