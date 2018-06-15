REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: City opens low-income senior housing complex

A new low-income senior housing complex opened at 978 E. Sahara Ave. June 14. City of Las Vegas Ward 3 Councilman Bob Coffin, Pastor Vic Caruso, the staff of City Impact Center and the developer at 978 E. Sahara Ave. attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

A new low-income senior housing complex opened at 978 E. Sahara Ave. June 14. City of Las Vegas Ward 3 Councilman Bob Coffin, Pastor Vic Caruso, the staff of City Impact Center and the developer at 978 E. Sahara Ave. attended the groundbreaking ceremony. Developer and general contractor George Gekakis Inc. will build a 66-unit apartment complex with 47 one-bedroom units and 19 two-bedroom apartments for City Impact Center on an adjacent lot. Gekakis has built several senior housing projects in Southern Nevada.

Each apartment will have vinyl flooring, internet access, Energy Star-rated appliances, water-conserving toilets and other energy-efficient and sustainable green building features. The property will have a 5,000-square-foot recreational clubhouse with a full kitchen, media/library room, pool table, computer room, health/wellness room and fitness center. The property will offer a picnic area and community garden. The architect is K.C. Camis of Henderson.

The total cost of the project is budgeted at $14,674,348, with Raymond James Tax Credit Funds Inc. providing the tax credit equity and Bank of America Merrill Lynch providing the construction loan. The city of Las Vegas is providing $700,000 in federal Home Investment Partnerships Program funds and $750,000 in state Low-Income Housing Trust funds. Clark County also is providing HOME funds.

City Impact Center’s mission is to impact communities by providing on-site access to programs, education, housing and wellness organizations that ensure residents young and old can live productive, healthy and whole lives.

Summerlin adds Golden Knights float to parade

More than 40,000 people throughout the Las Vegas Valley are expected to attend Summerlin’s 24th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade 9 to 11 a.m on the Fourth of July.

Paradegoers will witness the debut of a brand new float in this year’s lineup — “Vegas Golden Knights: Vegas Born, Vegas Strong.”

The new addition, sure to be a favorite in a community flooded with Vegas Golden Knights pride, enters the parade thanks to the generosity of “Stars and Stripes Major Sponsor,” City National Bank. All-in-all, the parade features more than 70 entries, including traditional floats, giant inflatable balloons, American military heroes, bands, musical groups and a variety of kids’ favorite storybook and cartoon characters. More than 2,500 people are participating in the parade and more than 500 volunteers from dozens of local schools and community groups are assisting with parade operations.

This year, several new entries are added to the parade roster, including “Escape from Jurassic World,” “Hamilton’s America,” “Coco’s Fiesta Espectacular,” “The Greatest Show” and appearances by The Incredibles, Black Panther, Pennsylvania Lions All-State Band and Paw Patrol. More than 16,000 cubic feet of helium will be used for more than 25 giant inflatables.

The parade is organized by The Summerlin Council, the nonprofit arm of the Summerlin Community Association dedicated to the social, educational and recreational enrichment of residents. The parade is open to the public. Everyone is encouraged to arrive early, bring water and wear sunscreen.

Title Sponsor is The Howard Hughes Corp./Summerlin. Premier Sponsor is QI Security Services. Major sponsors include Summerlin Hospital and Medical Center; Station Casinos; Pardee Homes; Nevada State Bank; Hanratty Law Group; Southwest Medical Associates; Red Rock Fertility; Las Vegas Color Graphics; city of Las Vegas Department of Youth Development and Innovation; One Hour Air Conditioning and Heating; Palmer Electric; Par 3 Landscape and Maintenance; and Downtown Summerlin.

The parade begins at the corner of Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive in The Trails village of Summerlin. Participants travel south toward Village Center Circle, then west on Trailwood Drive. The parade ends near the corner of Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane.