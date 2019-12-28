44°F
Resale News

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 28

December 27, 2019 - 4:29 pm
 

Cox to launch smart technology program in downtown

Cox Communications announced it is entering into a partnership with Henderson to pilot its smart technology in the city’s Water Street District Innovation Corridor.

Cox2M, the IoT business line of Cox Communications, will test several solutions in the area to help address challenges like energy and water conservation, public safety and economic development efforts. The objective of the pilot will be to measure the overall impact and value created by these smart community solutions.

This collaboration will position Henderson with the most innovative communities as it aggregates critical data to make actionable decisions on resource management.

The Water Street District is considered the historic heart of Henderson and is approximately 15 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. With the forthcoming pilot, the area will soon become an innovation exploration environment for the Cox2M Smart Communities Platform solutions. The goal is to uncover insights and new solutions to expand in Henderson and other Cox markets.

The one-year Water Street District pilot will begin in early 2020 and may include:

■ Crowd counting and vehicle detection to improve parking and provide greater public safety during events.

■ Smart water meters for greater water conservation and operational cost savings.

■ Smart lighting controls, which will lower energy, maintenance and operational costs.

■ Data analytics to improve economic development efforts, inter-departmental communication and reporting in the city.

“When people think of Henderson, they should envision a forward-thinking, forward-moving smart city,” said Robert Herr, chief infrastructure officer and assistant city manager. “We are dedicated to digital transformation and investing in technology to better our communities and working with Cox is an example of that. With the partnership of Cox and its IoT solutions, the Water Street District project will succeed in attracting people and businesses to put down roots here.”

“We are looking forward to getting this project underway,” said Derrick Hill, vice president, Cox Business Las Vegas. “Cox has long invested in the growth and advancement of the Henderson area and we are proud to play a part in this next chapter for the city.”

The Water Street District Innovation Corridor pilot will begin in early 2020. For more information on the project and Cox2M, visit cox2m.com.

CAMCO names Bagnell regional director

McKensey Bagnell was promoted to regional director for Complete Association Management Co. LLC (CAMCO). She has been in the homeowners association management industry since 2013, although prior to that, she worked in a similar industry as a property manager for single-family home and apartment rentals.

She started as an assistant and got her certified manager of community associations (CMCA) designation in 2015. In 2018, she acquired her supervising community management license, and she has completed almost all steps to earn her association management specialist (AMS) license.

She joined CAMCO in February as a community manager. She was promoted to senior manager in July and to regional director in September.

In the new role, she will focus heavily on mentorship of the company’s community managers, making sure they have what they need day to day, and on building relationships with clients to ensure their needs are being met by those managers. Bagnell said she has a passion for mentorship, which is why she decided to pursue the position.

“Immediately after McKensey joined the CAMCO family, we saw her leadership and mentoring skills with some of our provisional managers. Her patience and guidance that she has is a true gift that has allowed her to grow with the company,” said Cyndi Koester, portfolio division director and Bagnell’s direct supervisor. “In her new role, she has blossomed into a leader, and her own personal growth and the leadership she has given her team is so rewarding to watch.”

Outside of CAMCO, Bagnell is a member of the Nevada Association of Community Managers and Community Associations Institute, for which she will serve on a committee in 2020 to help plan one of its events.

When she’s not working or attending events for those organizations, she is spending time with her husband and 3-year-old son.

PENTA Building Group announces new hires, promotions

The PENTA Building Group has announced the hiring of three new staff members and the promotion of four of its team to new positions. The firm continues to acquire and nurture top talent in the construction industry.

■ Aaron Harrell has been hired as a superintendent in Southern California.

■ Michael Hernandez joins the PENTA team in Southern California as a safety manager.

■ Tim Depakakibo has been hired as a contract administrator in Southern California.

■ Marsha Carroll, a PENTA employee since 2007, has been promoted to senior safety manager in Las Vegas.

■ Andrea Pollock has been promoted to senior project engineer in Las Vegas.

■ Rhea Shoemaker has been promoted to contract administrator in Las Vegas.

■ Christy Davis has been promoted to contract administrator in Southern California.

The PENTA Building Group is a nationally recognized commercial contractor with offices across the Southwest United States and active projects in Southern Nevada, California and Arizona. It is a privately held company.

