REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JAN. 15

PROVIDED CONTENT
January 17, 2022 - 11:32 am
 
AYA Apartments, a 557-unit property at 3600 University Center Drive, has sold for $105.9 millio ...
AYA Apartments, a 557-unit property at 3600 University Center Drive, has sold for $105.9 million. (Avison Young)
Century Communities Inc. has expanded its online homebuying experience to include all homes thr ...
Century Communities Inc. has expanded its online homebuying experience to include all homes throughout its national footprint, which encompasses operations in 17 states and more than 40 markets. (Century Communities)

Apartment complex sells for $105.9M

Sauter Multifamily Group of Avison Young has announced the closing of the $105.9 million sale ($190,126 per unit) of AYA Apartments, a 557-unit property at 3600 University Center Drive.

Avison Young principals Patrick Sauter, Art Carll-Tangora and Steve Nosrat represented the seller, which had acquired the asset in 2019. The Sauter Multifamily Group was also involved in that sale.

Built in 1973 and renovated in 2019, the property features a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a two-story garden style layout across 42 buildings.

The name of the street was recently changed from Swenson to University Parkway as part of new campaign to enhance the neighborhood. The city of Las Vegas is investing more than $2 billion in the area because it is adjacent to the Convention Center.

Century Communities offers homes online

Century Communities Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, announced that it has expanded its online homebuying experience to include all homes throughout its national footprint, which encompasses operations in 17 states and more than 40 markets. The organization’s online “Buy Now” experience was initially pioneered more than three years ago through its Century Complete brand. Homebuyers may also now purchase homes within the Company’s Century Communities brand with the same online ease and convenience. Century Communities’ online homebuying expansion comes as the company celebrates another major milestone — its 20-year anniversary.

Century’s fully online sales model is further enhanced by a full suite of virtual and digital homebuying tools, including online prequalification, electronic earnest money deposit, virtual tours and digital contract signing.

“We’re proud to remain at the forefront of online homebuying, empowering buyers by putting them in complete control of where and when they purchase their dream home,” said Rob Francescon, co-chief executive officer and president. “In addition, we’ll continue to complement this virtual experience with in person sales teams available to walk-in buyers through the process, schedule and conduct home tours, offer guidance on home financing and more.”

And that’s it! You’ve officially bought a new home—completely online.

An aerial photo shows homes in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Most HOAs have community management companies
By / RJ

The role of the community management company is spelled out in its management agreement with the association and the role of its managers spelled out in NRS and Nevada Administrative Code 116 state laws and regulations.

Kristen Routh-Silberman
The luxury real estate market will get hotter in 2022
By Kristen Routh-Silberman Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

We’ve never lived through a year like 2021. In case you don’t remember, we said that at the end of 2020. I expect the Las Vegas luxury market will get hotter in 2022 and remain hot for at least another several years.

Barbara Holland
Participation is required for HOA members, boards
By Barbara Holland Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

What are the roles of the homeowners, management and board of directors in a homeowner association?

Brandon Roberts
LVR reports rising prices, record year
LVR

A report released Thursday by Las Vegas Realtors shows 2021 was a record year for sales of existing homes in Southern Nevada, with more than 50,000 properties changing hands despite rapidly rising prices and a tight housing supply.

Barbara Holland
Homeowner says HOA is subsidizing golf country club
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

You or your association would need an attorney to review the governing documents and any other pertinent information pertaining to the legal relationship between the association and the country club/golf course. This information would provide you with the answer as to the country club/golf course’s financial obligations. If the information shows that country club/golf course should be absorbing more of the operating costs, your association would need to get involved with the assistance of their attorney to make changes with them.

Barbara Holland
Community wants to remove HOA board members
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

NRS 116.31036 addresses the removal process. The law has two requirements. The first is that at least 35 percent of the total number of voting members submit their ballots. Second, assuming that the association met the first requirement of the 35 percent, at least a majority of all the votes cast voted to remove the directors. Both requirements must be met in order to remove directors.

Brad Spires
Brad Spires named Realtor of the Year
Provided Content

The statewide Nevada Realtors honored its leading members at an installation and awards event in Reno, naming Brad Spires as its Nevada Realtor of the Year and recognizing others from around the state for their continued service to their association, their profession and their communities.

Homeowners feel harassed by board, management company
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I appreciate your input to direct us how to handle this. We feel the Real Estate Division protects the management and not the homeowners. We have an investment here and want to be heard.

Forrest L. Barbee
Las Vegas real estate poised to end 2021 with record-breaking sales
By Forrest L. Barbee Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The 2021 Las Vegas real estate market has created the expectation of record-breaking prices every month. Total closed single-family residential sales for 2021 could potentially break an all-time record, should December produce at least 2,449 single-family residential closings.

(Getty Images)
Homeowner wants kelly green door on new house
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

In this case, as an example, the association may not allow two adjacent homes to have a kelly green door. You need to contact the management company to find out their policy.