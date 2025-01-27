REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JAN. 25

The holidays could be the best time to sell a home

Ariva Serviced Residences expands to 75 units

Ariva Serviced Residences, the official luxury apartments of the Las Vegas Raiders, is growing.

In the spring of 2025, its collection of premier fully furnished residences will expand to 75 units. This expansion aims to enhance its commitment to providing exceptional living experiences for guests at an extended stay of 31 days or more.

Ariva Serviced Residences offers an accessible luxury that is perfect for those traveling to Las Vegas for business, sports, relocation or extended leisure travel. With weekly housekeeping services, a 24-hour access business center, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a Zen garden, four resort-style pools (three of which are heated), a newly opened Sky Deck and Sky Lounge with stunning views of the mountains and a pet park, the amenities offered are exclusively designed to adhere to a high standard of living.

“We are thrilled to expand Ariva Serviced Residences in the beginning of 2025.” Said Sylvia Wong, director of WTI Inc., the owner of Ariva Serviced Residences. “Since our opening in 2024, we have had the privilege of welcoming many corporate and individual guests and are grateful for their positive feedback and overwhelming support.”

Located near the Strip, Ariva Serviced Residences’ expansion reflects its need to accommodate the increasing demand for high-quality furnished living spaces. The new units will feature the same outstanding amenities, sleek designs and high-quality service that Ariva is known for. Offering the perfect blend of indoor and outdoor living, Ariva Serviced Residences will continue to provide fully furnished residences that blend the comfort and convenience of an apartment with the luxury and amenities of a hotel stay.

For more information, please visit ArivaServicedResidences.com.

The refined Ariva Serviced Residences amalgamates the comfort of a private home with the luxury of a hotel. Regardless of whether guests are visiting for business or leisure, Ariva guarantees an effortless experience.

Each of the residences is meticulously furnished, creating an inviting and comfortable atmosphere for the stay. The fully stocked kitchens are equipped with cookware, cutlery, and drinkware, providing guests with the convenience of home-cooked meals at their leisure. The Nespresso coffee machines make a morning brew hassle-free. Laundry needs are made easy with each residence featuring a front-loading washer and dryer. The smart TVs keep guests entertained and connected.

During a stay at Ariva Serviced Residences, guests can enjoy the indulgence of Frette linens, Matouk terry and Grown Alchemist bath products. Whether guests are staying for 31 days or more, Ariva Serviced Residences offer a personalized experience tailored to meet its guests’ needs.

CALV presents Feb. 20 commercial real estate class

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) is presenting a Feb. 20 class for current and aspiring commercial real estate professionals.

CALV’s World of Commercial class runs from 9 a.m. until noon at the Las Vegas Realtors building at 6360 S. Rainbow Blvd. It will be taught by 2025 CALV President Jennifer Weinberg, a commercial and business broker with BHHS Nevada Properties in Las Vegas.

“This class is an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of commercial real estate, including key terminology, types of leases, essential things to do and not to do, property evaluation techniques and calculating cap rates,” Weinberg said. “We’re inviting everyone who’s interested to join us for an in-depth overview of the Las Vegas commercial real estate market.”

The cost to attend is $30 for members of CALV and its affiliated organizations or $40 for others. Participants can earn three continuing education credits for completing the class. To register or get more information, visit CALV.org or call 702-784-5050.

Weinberg said this is another example of CALV’s commitment to presenting fully accredited continuing education classes with an emphasis on commercial real estate, all taught by experienced instructors.

The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas is the commercial real estate division of Las Vegas Realtors. One of the largest organizations in Southern Nevada for commercial real estate professionals, it organizes and empowers the industry through education, networking, promoting professionalism and shaping public policy. Membership in CALV is open to Realtors and non-Realtors alike. For more information, visit calv.org.

North Las Vegas to host tree giveaway Saturday

Nevada Plants, a local tree planting and advocacy nonprofit, joins the the city of North Las Vegas to give away 100 trees to residents on Saturday from 11 a.m. until supplies run out. The event will be held at Valley View Park, 2000 Bennett St. in North Las Vegas.

This initiative also addresses the Urban Heat Island and food insecurities. These 15-gallon desert-adapted trees include fruit and shade trees. The Tree Canopy Coverage initiative in our community is being met through city-wide tree plantings and tree giveaways. Trees will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out. Tree giveaway funds are provided by the U.S. Forest Service and NDF IRA funds, equal opportunity providers.

Nevada Plants is a tree planting, advocacy and education nonprofit focused on climate resiliency through tree research, on-the-ground projects and educational programs that help solve food scarcity and other social, environmental and economic issues in Nevada’s communities. These projects include urban forestry, urban greening, ecological restoration, tree ambassador training, sustainable benefits and tree care information for the citizens of Nevada.