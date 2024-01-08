REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JAN. 6

2024 NAIOP Southern Nevada board

Andy Stahl

Jazmin Navarro

Local NAIOP announces 2024 board

NAIOP Southern Nevada, an organization representing commercial real estate developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, has announced its newly elected officers and directors for 2024, led by President Cassie Catania-Hsu.

Catania-Hsu is the managing director and market leader of CBRE in Las Vegas. She oversees all CBRE advisory lines of business for Southern Nevada, including advisory and transaction services, capital markets, debt and structured finance, property management and valuation and advisory services. A 30-year resident of Las Vegas, Catania-Hsu has more than a decade of experience in local commercial real estate. She earned her undergraduate degree from UNLV, as well as a commercial real estate certification from the UNLV LIED Center for Real Estate. She is also a graduate of NAIOP Southern Nevada’s 2018 Developing Leaders Institute. She has volunteered hundreds of hours to NAIOP Southern Nevada, serving on its executive board, chairing its Spotlight Awards Committee and serving as the committee’s board liaison on NAIOP’s Communications Committee.

NAIOP Southern Nevada’s 2024 board of directors includes:

• President – Cassie Catania-Hsu, CBRE

• President-elect — Matt Hoyt, LaPour

• Treasurer — Reed Gottesman, Schnitzer Properties

• Secretary — Marianna Hunnicutt, Kimley-Horn and Associates

• Immediate Past President — Reed Gottesman, Schnitzer Properties

NAIOP’s directors for 2024 include:

• Lisa Brady, Prologis

• Tim Castello, Brass Cap Cos.

• Shani Coleman, Clark County Economic Development

• Patti Dillon, SIOR, Colliers

• Phillip Dunning, CCIM, Panattoni Development Co.

• Venessa McEvoy, Cushman & Wakefield

• Steve Neiger, CCIM, CAST

• David Strickland, Thomas & Mack Co.

• Jamie Thalgott, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP

• Dan Tuntland, DJT Real Estate

• Tom van Betten, Matter Real Estate

• Katrina Bruce, NAIOP Southern Nevada Chapter executive

NAIOP Southern Nevada is a chapter of NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, and it comprises nearly 700 members serving the Southern Nevada market. NAIOP is the leading organization for developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, with 20,000 members in North America. NAIOP advances responsible commercial real estate development and advocates for effective public policy.

City Council honors Realtor as Citizen of the Month

Las Vegas Realtor Andy Stahl and his wife Linzy were honored by the Las Vegas City Council as its Citizens of the Month, recognizing their ongoing service to the community.

Las Vegas City Councilwoman Nancy E. Brune nominated the Stahls and presented them with the monthly award at the Jan. 3 City Council meeting, praising their years of community service.

Andy and Linzy Stahl volunteer their time and talents to a wealth of good causes. Examples range from teaching Sunday school classes and sponsoring local Little League teams to leading annual trips to Tijuana, Mexico, to build homes for those less fortunate. They recently restored an electric wheelchair for a local woman with an illness. They also support local charities such as Horses for Heroes, Blind Center of Las Vegas and Olive Crest, a charity working to end child abuse and neglect and supporting foster families. They’re regular blood donors and volunteer at the Gilcrease Orchard in the northwest part of Las Vegas.

Stahl, the broker and owner of Raintree Real Estate, also volunteers his time to Las Vegas Realtors, where he has served as a trustee of the association’s Realtor Political Action and Political Advisory Committees.

Las Vegas Realtors (formerly known as Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors) was founded in 1947 and provides its nearly 17,000 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of Realtors, LVR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada.

TSK Architects hires project associate

TSK Architects, an architecture, planning and interior design firm, has hired Jazmin Navarro to the firm as a project associate. Navarro, a Las Vegas native, will be working at TSK’s Henderson location. As a project associate, she will be responsible for creating design solutions for a variety of firm projects.

“We are excited to announce the hire of Jazmin Navarro,” said Windom Kimsey FAIA, LEED AP, president of TSK Architects. “Jazmin is highly knowledgeable and brings with her a fresh perspective on design. We are thrilled to have her join the team and look forward to her creative contributions to help lead TSK into the future.”

Navarro joins TSK from SPARC Design, where she worked as a project manager. She has a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architecture from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and volunteers with the Public Education Foundation where she annually acts on their scholarship review board. When Navarro is not working, she can usually be found gardening or cooking.