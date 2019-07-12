100°F
Resale News

Some large commercial trucks are allowed in community

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2019 - 4:09 pm
 

Q: I have no success at getting this large plumbing van removed from our complex. Here is the problem: The person driving the truck is a board member. In the last two years we have had four out of five new board members. As plain as day, in the community rules it plainly spells out this type of truck is not allowed. It’s as long as the driveway and 4 feet higher than the garage door. No way it would fit in the garage. I put the rules in front of the board at the last meeting and they, more or less, did not care. So now guess what? That’s right, some other people started bringing in commercial trucks. Not a big surprise to me. Seen it before. I have been on and off the board for 25 years. But they know it all, and I am the bad guy. Got any ideas?

A: Under certain exceptions per Nevada Revised Statutes 116.350, commercial vehicles can be parked within a community regardless of the association’s regulations. Under the law, section 5, emergency vehicles can be parked within the community. The law defines emergencies to mean vehicles owned by any governmental agencies identified as a vehicle that provides emergency service, law enforcement vehicle, and utility service vehicle furnishing emergency service for electricity, water, sewer, sanitary, telephone, cable or community antennae service.

The board could argue that the plumbing vehicle provides sewer or sanitary services and meets one of the law’s exceptions. Whether that argument stretches the law is up to a matter of interpretation. You could contact the Nevada Real Estate Division or the Ombudsman’s Office for their opinion.

Q: Never enough thanks for all you do to help homeowners association property owners understand the rules and regulations of living in such properties.

I have a question. I have a lower condo. The condo above me leaks water inside the wall to my bathroom. I have contacted property management on this, and they have sent notices to the owner to no avail. I am afraid of mold issues. We have called the owner to a hearing. Should I contact the health department to get help on this issue?

A: The 2017 Legislature passed some major laws pertaining to abatement of water or sewage leaks, which can be found in NRS 116.310312 (4 and 5).

If the unit is vacant, the association, including its employees, agents or community managers, may enter the interior of the unit to abate a water or sewage leak that is causing damage to another unit or common element (area) if the unit’s owner refuses or fails to abate the water or sewage leaks.

After providing the unit’s owner with notice, but before a hearing, the association could remediate or remove any water or mold damage to the extent that such remediation or removal is necessary because the leak threatens the health or safety of the residents.

You should contact your community manager for the most current status of the repairs to the water leaks and what actions the association will be taking prior to contacting the Southern Nevada Health District.

Q: Is a private meeting between two to three HOA board members to discuss association business allowed under Nevada law?

A: At this time, there is no “open meeting law” that specifically prohibits board members from meeting outside of a formal board meeting to discuss association business as long as no decisions are being made. Often board members have workshops to obtain information and to identify and clarify issues that would generally be placed on the board agenda for consideration and action.

Q: I have a question about our financials. If we, as board members, ask for a copy of the last five years’ financial summaries, do we have to pay for them? If we do, how much do you think it would cost, or does the management company charge the HOA?

A: Most management companies would provide these financial summaries to their board members without charging them any fees, especially if they can be sent electronically.

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager, broker and supervisory certified association manager. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

THE LATEST
Barbara Holland
3 can make a quorum for HOA board
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Let’s assume that you have a full board of five directors and at a duly noticed board meeting only three directors can attend.

Barbara Holland
Changes in law will affect how associations can tow vehicles
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Senate Bill 212 was changed. It affects how associations can tow vehicles in the community. The existing law states that a vehicle may not be towed until 48 hours after affixing a notice to the vehicle that explains when it will be towed (with the exception of vehicles that are related to health, safety or welfare, i.e. parking in front of fire hydrants, etc.).

(Thinkstock)
RESALE HOME SALES May 29-June 3
Provided by Accudata

Editor’s note: Listings include the resale home’s parcel number. The address listed is the homebuyer’s mailing address and not the actual location of the resale home. About 90 percent of these addresses reflect the home purchase. Check the parcel number to make sure. Also, a few transactions do not reflect the market value of the homes. The information is provided by Accudata, a local research firm. For the complete listing, visit RJRealEstate.Vegas.

An aerial view of houses in the Las Vegas Valley. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Veg ...
New Nevada laws that will affect HOAs
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

There were not too many laws passed in this last legislative session that affected our local homeowners associations. Here are some that did.

Mark Stark, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties
BHHS partners with Adwerx to offer Realtors new program
Sponsored Content

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, in partnership with Adwerx Enterprises, has launched a new platform, called Brilliantly Simple to immediately advertise its real estate listings online. The platform automatically creates digital advertising programs for each home, including custom ads that are optimized for social media, apps and websites.

Barbara Holland
Homeowners have right to see HOA financial records
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Per Nevada Revised Statute 116.31175 (1a), upon written request, you are entitled to receive financial statements from your association. Please send a formal specific request of what financial statements that you would like to receive.

Jeff LaPour stands at the site of a 207,000-square-foot industrial project near Henderson Execu ...
High land costs affect developments
By Buck Wargo RJRealestate.Vegas

For all the job growth and expansion in the Las Vegas economy, a lack of land and its high cost is restricting growth in the valley, experts told the Southern Nevada real estate and development community.

2019 GLVAR President Janet Carpenter
Local home prices stuck at $300,000
Sponsored Content

For the third straight month, the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors, GLVAR, reported that local home prices are hovering at $300,000, while the number of homes on the market continues to increase.

Barbara Holland
Fair Housing Law requires accommodations for disabled
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The Fair Housing Law requires accommodations for the disabled. Based upon your email, the homeowner would have a strong claim against the association if the homeowner was forced to remove the motor home, or if the association were to fine the homeowner because of the therapy equipment. Take the time to meet with this homeowner and see if there are any other viable alternatives.

Barbara Holland
HOA must deal with bully board member
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The only way to keep bully board members in check is for the entire board to deal with the issue in executive session. Depending upon the gravity of the situation, legal counsel should be informed and invited to attend the executive session.