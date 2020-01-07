Alpine Motel Apartments cited for bolted exit, missing smoke alarms

Las Vegas fire inspectors said they found a total of 16 fire code violations on Dec. 22, a day after a fire that killed 6, including problems with the fire alarm and fire doors not code compliant.

Investigators walk through an interior corridor after a fire at a three-story apartment complex early Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Las Vegas. The fire was in a first-floor unit of the Alpine Motel Apartments and its cause was under investigation, the department said. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The front door is padlocked and marked with a dangerous building sign issued by the City of Las Vegas Department of Building & Safety at the Alpine Motel Apartments on Monday Jan. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Earl Betts delivers fresh flowers and pays his respects to friends lost during the recent fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments on Monday Jan. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. He makes the same trek once or twice daily as he lived nearby in the past. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Earl Betts walks over to pay his respects at the Alpine Motel Apartments on Monday Jan. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. He stops there frequently. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A photo provided to the Review-Journal shows the rear exit door of the Alpine Motel Apartments barred shut more than two months before a December fire that killed six. Donald Walford, a member of the "God Squad," went to the Alpine on Oct. 8 and took a photo showing black metal bars over the exterior of the exit door. He's a member of a group of downtown Las Vegas residents concerned about crime, code violations and quality of life.

Soot darkens the backdoor of a three-story apartment complex Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Las Vegas. The fire was in first-floor unit of the Alpine Motel Apartments and its cause was under investigation, the department said. Authorities say multiple fatalities were reported and many more were injured. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The day after the deadly fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments, Las Vegas fire inspectors cited the property for 16 fire code violations, including the bolting of an exit door from the exterior and missing smoke detectors throughout the building, records show.

The city’s 10-page report, which detailed a history of fire code violations dating to 2006, confirms the statements of apartment residents who said a locked exit prevented their escape from the Dec. 21 blaze that killed six people and injured 13.

Inspectors on Dec. 22 also found the building’s fire alarm and fire doors were not code compliant. The report was among a host of records the city made public Tuesday in response to records requests from the Review-Journal about fire and building code violations at the downtown apartment building in the years leading up to the fire.

The current owner, Las Vegas Dragon Hotel LLC, bought the property in 2013.

The early morning blaze, the deadliest residential fire in city history, was believed to have originated from a stove being used to heat an apartment.

A city spokesman said officials may comment later.

Attorney Dominic Gentile, who represents the Alpine Motel Apartments, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson has said Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives are conducting a criminal investigation into the fire.

While city officials have said no code enforcement investigations were open at the time of the fire, multiple residents of the Alpine Motel Apartments have told the Review-Journal that the building had no heat.

They also said the building’s back door was bolted shut, that the building’s fire alarm system did not work and that the smoke detectors inside their rooms did not activate during the fire.

Twice in early 2016, residents complained about a lack of fire safety equipment, including smoke detectors, smoke alarms and fire extinguishers.

The Alpine complex was built in 1972. City records show it was the subject of at least eight code enforcement complaints from 2016 through 2018.

A photo taken by Las Vegas businessman Donald Walford on Oct. 8 show black metal bars over the exterior of the building’s exit door. Walford told the Review-Journal that the bars he saw were removed within a couple of days.

Las Vegas Dragon Hotel LLC also owns three hotels in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas. The cities have not released code enforcement documents pertaining to those properties, but records show Southern Nevada Health District investigators have spent recent years scrutinizing the Starlite Motel, Casa Blanca Hotel and Economy Hotel.

In May, health district officials cited the 30-room Starlite Motel for failing to meet “minimum sanitation standards.” The agency demanded that all three hotels maintain adequate pest control measures, outfit rooms with sanitary mattresses and ensure every room had functioning smoke alarms and heating and air-conditioning units.

Code enforcement records for the three hotels have not yet been released by the cities of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas.

