39°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Life

4 life happenings when debt can be beneficial

By Tiffany Connors The Penny Hoarder
February 19, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Debt is typically considered a four-letter word when it comes to personal finance.

But there are moments when going into debt can be a good idea.

How?

It depends on a few factors, including the interest rate you’re paying on the debt.

If you have a debt that you’re paying 5% interest on, many financial experts advise that you could earn more by investing the money rather than use it to pay off the debt. Note: You should still make your regular payments — we’re talking about the additional money you’d use to pay off a debt faster.

And yes, there are plenty of life events for which you should not go into debt, but there are good reasons to go into debt — and ways to keep from going too far. Here’s what you need to know.

Here are four life events when debt might not only be necessary but a good thing.

1. When you take out a mortgage

If you have a quarter of a million dollars in cash hiding under your couch cushions, by all means pay for a house in cash. (Also, your couch must be incredibly uncomfortable.)

If you don’t have that kind of spare money, you’re like most home buyers, who have to take out a loan to pay for the bulk of their purchase.

And as scary as a six-figure debt can be, repeat after me: Real estate is an investment.

Why does that matter? Because buying a house isn’t like paying for a vacation, furniture or even a car — it typically appreciates in value rather than depreciates. So over time, real estate will be worth more than what you paid for it (probably — all investments come with risks, you know).

Pro tip

If you’re ready to buy a home but aren’t sure where to start, check out The Penny Hoarder Academy course Homebuying 101.

Additionally, the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage dropped to 3.45% as of Feb. 6, 2020. At that rate, you could potentially earn twice as much by putting additional money toward an investment vehicle like an IRA or 401(k) rather than paying down your mortgage.

A new home is a major investment, and that means any loan you take out for it is a major commitment as well. To avoid getting in over your head on a mortgage, you should figure out realistically how much house you can afford based on your budget, income and ownership costs.

2. When you start a business

If you want to make money, you need to have money (said the rich person to the poor entrepreneur).

Starting your own business often requires upfront capital to get operations going. But if you don’t have a stash of cash to fund your venture, your business could fail before it has a chance to thrive.

And if you choose to empty your savings or use credit cards to fund your business, you could end up in more debt than if you took out a small business loan with a lower interest rate.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has a program to help business people get financing after they demonstrate success for a few years. Then, if your business fails to pay back the loan, the government will pay the lender.

If you’re still not sure about loans to start your business, consider using multiple funding sources — we have 11 ways to help you get small business financing.

3. When you enroll in college

Ideally, you wouldn’t need loans at all to go to college. You and your parents would spend your childhood saving for college and supplementing that with scholarships, so you’d leave school debt-free.

And maybe you’ll do that.

But remember that a college education is still a fairly solid investment in your future — the Federal Reserve noted the average rate of return for a bachelor’s degree in 2019 remained high at around 14% — a solid return if you consider direct federal student loans offered a fixed interest rate of less than 5%.

And if you’re coming up short and you have the skills and dedication to succeed, student loans don’t have to be evil.

Pro tip

Check out these five strategies for avoiding student loan debt before you get your diploma, no matter where you go to college or what your major is.

The key to avoid becoming a statistic — you know, like joining those holding $1.48 trillion in student loan debt — is to avoid unnecessary student loans.

You can start by being realistic about your options — the College Scorecard allows you to customize a search by potential debt compared to earnings based on their field of study and institution.

But also consider loans the last funding option for college — check out these eight ways to pay for your own education without student loans.

4. When you need medical care

We have ways to save on medical costs and to figure out what to do if you can’t afford your medical bill. But in the end, this is your health.

If you don’t pay for medically necessary treatment because you can’t afford it now, you’ll likely end up paying more for a pricier treatment later — or worse.

And here’s the thing: Unlike your mortgage lender or credit card company, your doctor or hospital almost certainly doesn’t regularly report missed medical payments to the credit bureaus. That means that unless your medical debt becomes delinquent, it won’t affect your credit score.

During an emergency, it can be tough to make a financially savvy decision, but if at all possible, avoid these mistakes when it comes to dealing with medical debt:

— Paying your bill with a credit card (especially a medical credit card).

— Consolidating your medical bills.

— Taking money from your retirement plan.

If you can negotiate prices or ask about financial assistance programs instead, you’ll be able to recover from a medical debt more quickly and with less financial stress.

Just a friendly reminder that this article is not a free pass for going into debt. Anything you put on a credit card is going to result in an interest rate that will leave you paying for an impulse purchase long after you forgot why you absolutely had to have it.

But if you utilize debt in a way that lets you grow your money in the long term, a dip into debt could really be worth the trouble.

Tiffany Wendeln Connors is a staff writer/editor at The Penny Hoarder. Follow her on Twitter @TiffanyWendeln.

This was originally published on The Penny Hoarder, a personal finance website that empowers millions of readers nationwide to make smart decisions with their money through actionable and inspirational advice, and resources about how to make, save and manage money.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Buddy V opens PizzaCake at Harrah’s - VIDEO
Buddy Valastro, aka Cake Boss Buddy V, is in town this week overseeing the soft opening of his new restaurant, PizzaCake, in Harrah’s Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making mist-shrouded tuna poke at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas - VIDEO
E.J. Estrella, banquet chef at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas, makes tuna poke by mixing chunks of bigeye tuna with sliced green onions, julienned white onions and house-made poke sauce and serving it on a bed of seaweed salad garnished with lotus chips and suspended over melon-scented mist. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making baked goat cheese at Ri Ra in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Shea Wafford, sous chef and pastry chef at Ri Ra at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas, makes baked goat cheese served with honey-nut pesto, pickled red onions, peppadew relish and sourdough baguette. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bruce Kalman cooking at Ada’s - VIDEO
Celebrity chef Bruce Kalman will be cooking at Ada's in Tivoli Village in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making banana cream pie at Cut in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Nicole Earl, pastry chef at Cut at the Palazzo in Las Vegas, makes an updated banana cream pie by layering banana ice cream, custard and compote with house-made Cool Whip, vanilla wafers and 24-karat gold leaf in a milk chocolate sphere and drizzling it with warm banana-caramel sauce so it devolves into petals. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Chile Colorado at Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas
Javier Chavez, chef/owner of Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas, makes Chile Colorado by braising pork belly with three kinds of peppers and serving it atop stewed black beans with crema and pickled jalapeño, carrots and onions, with flour tortillas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Tap introduces its vegan CrazyShake - VIDEO
Black Tap at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip has a new CrazyShake that's vegan -- The Black ’N White CakeShake. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guy Fieri reflects on the Las Vegas dining scene
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri talks about the Las Vegas food scene while in town celebrating his 52nd birthday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Familiar faces among Circa culinary lineup
Derek Stevens and chefs Barry Dakake and Dan Coughlin talk about some of the new restaurants for Stevens' Circa resort project. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Ausser Rand und Band (Over the Top) bloody mary at the Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas
The Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas serves the Ausser Rand und Band bloody mary with Hofbrau Dunkel, vodka, bloody mary mix, a Tajin rim and a soft pretzel, slider, bacon, sausage and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Custom Pizza Truck is a 'kitchen on wheels' - VIDEO
Custom Pizza Truck serves pizzas in a one of a kind food truck that traveled to Poland and back. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Squidhat Records comes to an end - VIDEO
Founder Allan Carter explains decision to shutter the Las Vegas label. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kaiseki Yuzu relocates to Chinatown - VIDEO
Kaiseki Yuzu restaurant celebrated its move from Henderson to Chinatown at 3900 Spring Mountain Road on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Panic! at the Disco frontman opens studio for kids - VIDEO
Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie launches Notes for Notes at a Henderson Boys & Girls Club. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A sneak peek at the new Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas’ Chinatown is an Instagram dream come true with original art, an arch of skulls and one of roses. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegan menu unveiled on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Truth & Tonic, one of the two dining spots within The Venetian’s Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness, rolled out its new plant-based menu on Friday. Executive chef Pete Ghione talks about the menu. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making lobster and avocado flatbread at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Josh Grimes, chef de cuisine at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, created a lobster and avocado flatbread that also has avocado-creme fraiche spread, yellow tomatoes, red onion and Hearts On Fire microgreens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riding the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride at Disneyland
What it's like to ride the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Main St. Provisions is coming to the Arts District - VIDEO
Kim Owens talks about her new Arts District restaurant, Main Street Provisions, which is under construction. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist Wayne Littlejohn on “Spin Baby” - VIDEO
Wayne Littlejohn’s sculpture celebrates Las Vegas entertainers. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiësto headlines CES 2020 closing party at Hakkasan Nightclub - VIDEO
Tiesto performs for CES conventioneers and clubgoers during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drake's first show of 2020 at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Drake performs at the indoor/outdoor XS and Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ceremony held for Elvis artist Trent Carlini - VIDEO
A ceremony was held for Elvis impersonator Trent Carlini on Wednesday night at The Space in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Small appliances unveiled in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The small appliances on show at Sands Expo at CES 2020 in Las Vegas include a Keurig cocktail maker, autonomous cooking system, nitrogen coffee ampules and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Impossible Foods debuts Impossible Pork in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Before a packed press conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Impossible Foods executives introduced Impossible Pork, its newest product. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga joins her band leader at his after-hours show - VIDEO
After finishing her “Jazz + Piano” show at Park Theater, Lady Gaga joined her band leader Brian Newman for a rousing version of "Fly Me to the Moon" during his show at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip after midnight on New Year's Day, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Brian Newman rings in 2020 at NoMad at Park MGM - VIDEO
Brian Newman, bandleader for Lady Gaga, performs at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate the new year of 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hits Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve - VIDEO
Man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes covers entertainment on the Strip on New Year's Eve Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Mayfair Supper Club overlooking Bellagio fountains. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
THE LATEST
Several changes in Internal Revenue Service codes are likely to make the 2020 tax filing season ...
Doing your taxes this year will likely be tougher than usual
By Vance Cariaga GoBankingRates

Filing taxes is rarely simple, and for many taxpayers it will get even more complicated this year. So that you can safely file your taxes, know what the problems could be this year.

Some family financial budgeting apps will sync to your accounts and some will not. Best advice ...
Top budgeting apps for couples to manage their money
By Nicole Dow The Penny Hoarder

Before the tense money discussions become full-on arguments, you and your partner need to get on the same page about your shared finances… or better yet, the same app.

It’s important to be open about money as it is to be open about even the most intimate aspect ...
20 money mistakes to avoid making in the name of love
By Andrew Lisa GoBankingRates

From secrecy and poor communication to conflicting priorities and plain old bad decisions, some of the best relationship advice helps two people avoid the pitfalls of money mistakes in romance.

The best way to get the most out of your trade-in is to keep your car in good condition, well-m ...
How to get the best deal on your trade-in car
By Andrew Lisa GoBankingRates

If you’re bringing an old car to the dealership as part of your negotiations for a new set of wheels, your job is to squeeze every possible dollar out of the vehicle you’re trading in