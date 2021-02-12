5 fun ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day outside in Las Vegas

Between the sunny skies and focus on social distancing, this is a Valentine’s Day you may choose to celebrate outside.

Couples walk together through Ethel M's Cactus Garden in Henderson, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Here are five romantic outdoor activities for you to enjoy with you valentine, galentine or palentine:

“ElectroRoll”

AREA15’s pop-up retro roller skating rink features a glow-in-the dark rink located outside in AREA15’s open-air A-Lot. Suitable for all ages, guests can dip, spin and skate to the music, purchase specialty cocktails and enjoy food served rink-side from The Beast by Todd English. Each ticket includes entry to AREA15 and skate rentals.

“ElectroRoll” is open Sundays from noon to 8 p.m., Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Saturdays from noon to 8:30 p.m. Tickets for each 30-minute session are $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 12 and under, and $13 for seniors age 65 years and older.

area15.com/experiences/experiences-electroroll

Hassle-free hikes

Head outside for easy hiking with views as beautiful as your valentine.

Use the Las Vegas Hiking Guide to find the perfect trail in or around Las Vegas.

Lights of Love

Ethel M Chocolates is hosting Lights of Love, a romantic walk-through experience in the cactus garden through Feb. 14, from 5 to 10 p.m. nightly. Reservation with a non-refundable $5 donation to Three Square Food Bank required for entry.

ethelm.com/lights-of-love

The Linq

The “Love Is in the Air” package for two includes two anytime tickets aboard High Roller, two flutes of sparkling wine, a souvenir photo from Cashman Photo, and a complimentary appetizer at Favorite Bistro. Feb. 12 through Feb. 14, $70. The Fly Linq zip line also offers a $10 discount for locals with a valid Nevada ID. Reservations for dining can be made by calling 702-844-4700.

HighRollerLV.com.

Rail Explorers Las Vegas

The outdoor-adventure attraction featuring pedal-powered rail bikes offers epic couples’ photo opportunities and special amenities on its Valentine’s Day tours from Feb. 12 to 14. Each couple will receive a red rose and chocolate lollipops before riding the rails to Rail Explorers’ fireside picnic area, newly appointed with red “love seat” benches for two. 4:30 p.m. Sunset Sweetheart Tour: A tandem rail bike for two guests is $90; A quad rail bike for four guests is $160. 6:30 p.m. After-Dark Valentine’s Fireside Tour: A tandem rail bike for two guests is $90; A quad rail bike for four guests is $160.

railexplorers.net

