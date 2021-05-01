73°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Life

Cuban next billionaire to go all in on Bitcoin

By Georgina Tzanetos Go Banking Rates
May 1, 2021 - 5:43 am
 
CNBC says that Mark Cuban owns a portfolio of Bitcoin, uses a Coinbase wallet and purchased Coi ...
CNBC says that Mark Cuban owns a portfolio of Bitcoin, uses a Coinbase wallet and purchased Coinbase during its IPO recently. Crypto currencies have been backed by other big names as well, with Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey and Richard Branson among its supporters. (AP photo)

Cryptocurrencies have been surging recently, but billionaire investor Mark Cuban doesn’t think they’ve reached their full potential just yet, stating, “It’s not inconceivable that the number of people that own (bitcoin) could more than double.”

See: Mark Cuban’s top investing advice

Find: Want to invest in Bitcoin but don’t know how? We’ve got you covered

CNBC adds that Cuban owns a portfolio of Bitcoin, uses a Coinbase wallet and purchased Coinbase during its IPO the other day. Crypto currencies have been backed by other big names as well, with Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey and Richard Branson among its supporters.

Elon Musk has long been a supporter of purchasing bitcoins, so much so that Tesla announced the purchase of $1.5 billion in BTC, making up 7.7% of Tesla’s gross cash holdings and about 15% of its net cash position, according to CoinMarketCap.

See: Coinbase, the largest US cryptocurrency exchange, goes public – ‘It will infect the financial universe with a bad case ofFOMO’

Find: 4 best places to buy and sell cryptocurrency

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s payment giant Square announced in October 2020 that it had bought 4,709 bitcoins. Square also made Bitcoin payments available on the cash app,

Richard Branson was an earlier investor of the currency and joined a $30 million funding round of BitPay, a Bitcoin payment processing platform, back in 2014, CoinMarketCap reports.

Opinions are mixed on Wall Street. Citibank recently released a statement saying Bitcoin “may be optimally positioned to become the preferred currency for global trade,” while French asset manager Amundi warned of steep price adjustments given the possibility of regulatory restrictions to come, the Financial Times reports.

More From GOBankingRates

Everything you need to know about taxes this year

What income level is considered middle class in your state?

The average retirement age in every state

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Mark Cuban the next billionaire to go all in on Bitcoin: ‘The number of people who own it could more than double’

MOST READ
1
Report of Raiders’ front office friction: ‘bunch of BS’
Report of Raiders’ front office friction: ‘bunch of BS’
2
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
3
Las Vegas judge facing ethics charge to resign
Las Vegas judge facing ethics charge to resign
4
Column: Raiders can’t afford to lose Aaron Rodgers to Broncos
Column: Raiders can’t afford to lose Aaron Rodgers to Broncos
5
‘Now a full-price offer is a weak offer’: Las Vegas housing a seller’s market
‘Now a full-price offer is a weak offer’: Las Vegas housing a seller’s market
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Horsetails line the streambed which serves as your trail in Hackberry Canyon. (Deborah Wall/Las ...
Hike a scenic streambed in Hackberry Canyon, Utah
By Deborah Wall / RJ

Stunning area of Utah’s Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument is a gorgeous hike with riparian vegetation flanking the streambed.

Deanna Chea of UNLV Medicine gives a COVID-19 shot at the UNLV vaccination site Monday, April 5 ...
UNLV COVID vaccination site to close
By / RJ

The COVID-19 vaccination site at UNLV will close to first-dose appointments and walk-ins on May 7, university president Keith E. Whitfield announced Thursday.

 
Nevada wages war on coronavirus mutants
By / RJ

Nevada is fighting coronavirus variants through genetic sequencing, using the data for contact tracing to slow their spread and, soon, to aid the development of new vaccines.

There is no reason to wait for required coursework at the high school level to begin teaching y ...
Never too early: Teaching your kids about money
By Tina Cha GoBankingRates

Parents will spend hours teaching young kids their ABCs and 123s. Shouldn’t they also be teaching about nickels, dimes and quarters?

For workers who hold credit card debt, which is more likely to lead to a secure future: diverti ...
Contribute to my 401(k) or pay off my credit card debt?
By Roger Wohlner GoBankingRates

For those who hold credit card debt, which is more likely to lead to a secure future: diverting what would’ve been their retirement plan contribution and paying off that debt instead or making their 401(k) plan a priority?