Donny Osmond unveils Giving Machine in Downtown Summerlin

Donny Osmond and his son Brandon Osmond were the first to donate as local charity leaders helped premiere the Light the World Giving Machine.

Donny Osmond and Santa Claus unveil the Giving Machine, a vending machine that offers different items from charities a user can select and donate to, in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. The Giving Machine was created by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints "Light the World" campaign. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Donny Osmond high-fives his son Brandon Osmond at the debut of a Giving Machine from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints "Light the World" campaign that allows people to donate to different charities through a vending machine in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Brandon works for the public relations firm that designed the Giving Machine concept and is on the team that developed the "Light the World" campaign. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Jeff Parker, from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks to the crowd at the debut of a "Light the World" Giving Machine that allows people to donate to different charities through a vending machine in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

John Boswell, director of the "Light the World" campaign from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks to the crowd at the debut of a Giving Machine that allows people to donate to different charities through a vending machine in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Heather Dutson, from left uses the Giving Machine with her daughters Chleo Dutson, 10, and Savannah Dutson, 13, in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. The Giving Machine allows users to select items to donate to different charities. It was created by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints "Light the World" campaign. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

During the holidays we are always looking for ways to give back.

Thanks to the partnership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, local and global charities, giving back is as simple as using a vending machine.

“No place is better on the planet earth, for Light the World, than right here in Downtown Summerlin,” said Jeff Parker, from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Thursday, the Light the World Giving Machine was unveiled in Downtown Summerlin. It will provide a way for people to spread holiday cheer to those less fortunate.

Music icon Donny Osmond and his son Brandon Osmond were the first to donate as local charity leaders helped to premiere the machine. It’s one of 10 Giving Machines around the world.

“It’s anonymous, but you’re helping so many people without the obligation of them wanting to get back to you. That’s the spirit of giving,” Donny Osmond said.

“Eighty-five percent of the donations that will be made with the Giving Machine, they stay right here in Las Vegas,” said John Boswell, the director of Light the World Giving Machines.

With a simple card swipe, individuals can purchase items for people in need, both in the Las Vegas area and around the world.

Machine donations costing between $2 and $320, will pay for anything from school supplies to dental care, shoes and holiday meals.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds spent on the machine will go to the charities that were chosen.

Those local and global charities include Communities in Schools, Eye Care 4 Kids, Future Smiles, Opportunity Village, Three Square and UNICEF.

“It makes me feel good that I am donating to people that don’t have the same opportunities that I have to get things,” 13-year-old Savannah Dutson said.

“You can buy a meal, you can buy a hygiene kit, and there’s something priced for everybody here,” Janet Errett said.

The Giving Machine will be available from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., from Nov. 15 to Jan. 1 in front of Macy’s at Downtown Summerlin.

Contact Renee Summerour at rsummerour@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0321. Follow @summerourtv on Twitter.