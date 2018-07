In celebration of National Lipstick Day, retailers at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip offered special giveaways.

MAC beauty consultant Ellie Reed applies makeup to Jane Acero for National Lipstick Day at the Miracle Mile Shops in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

MAC beauty consultant Ellie Reed applies makeup to Amber White-Davidson for National Lipstick Day at the Miracle Mile Shops in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

A lipstick display at MAC Cosmetics in the Miracle Mile Shops during National Lipstick Day in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

MAC beauty consultant Ellie Reed puts on makeup for National Lipstick Day at the Miracle Mile Shops in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

MAC assistant operations manager Liz Marhold greets a customer at MAC Cosmetics on National Lipstick Day at the Miracle Mile Shops in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Jane Acero, left, browses MAC's selection while friend Michelle Lazo tries on some lipstick for National Lipstick Day at the Miracle Mile Shops in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

MAC beauty consultant Ellie Reed applies makeup to Amber White-Davidson for National Lipstick Day at the Miracle Mile Shops in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Amber White-Davidson gets free lipstick at MAC Cosmetics at the Miracle Mile Shops for National Lipstick Day in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

The line for free lipstick outside of MAC Cosmetics at the Miracle Mile Shops for National Lipstick Day in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

In celebration of National Lipstick Day, retailers at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip offered special giveaways.

MAC Cosmetics gave away free, full-sized lipstick, normally valued at $18.50 on Sunday. Free shades include Tanarama, Aloof, Delish, Florabundi, Moxie, Epic, Dare You, Chintz and Mixed Media.

NYX Professional Makeup celebrated by giving away a free Lippie to the first 50 customers in line.