2 new flu deaths reported in Clark County

Two new deaths from the flu have been recorded in Clark County in the past week, bringing the total this season to 13, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

One of the deaths was of an individual in the age range of 50 to 64 years old, and the other was 65 or older.

All of the deaths so far have involved patients 50 and older, with the exception of one child under the age of 5.

“Flu shots are especially recommended for people who are at a higher risk of flu complications including pregnant women; people over the age of 65; or anyone with a chronic medical condition like heart disease, diabetes, kidney disease or respiratory conditions,” the health district has advised.

“Because babies younger than 6 months old cannot receive a flu vaccine, people who care for them should also be vaccinated.”

There have been 828 hospitalizations for the flu in Clark County this season, according to the health district.

At this time last year, there had been 12 flu deaths and 371 hospitalizations.

Health authorities note that the flu virus currently poses a much greater risk in the U.S. than does the new coronavirus, which has made 13 people in this country sick so far.

Nationwide, there have been an estimated 180,000 hospitalizations from the flu and 10,000 deaths this season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which describes the current mortality or death rate from the flu as low.

Flu activity remains high across most of the country, but is at moderate levels in Nevada, according to the CDC.

