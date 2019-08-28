7-Eleven clerk in Las Vegas tests positive for hepatitis A

Southern Nevada Health District authorities say customers of the convenience store may have been exposed to the virus.

A 7-Eleven at 2910 S. Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas is seen in a screenshot. (Google)

The Southern Nevada Health District has identified a case of hepatitis A in a convenience store clerk and warns that store customers could be at risk of infection.

Transmission of hepatitis A from food handlers to patrons is rare. However, the health district cautions that customers of the 7-Eleven convenience store at 2910 S. Maryland Parkway who purchased non-prepackaged foods such as hot dogs or hot deli items from Friday, July 26, to Friday, Aug. 6, may have been exposed to the virus.

The district advises these customers to contact their health care providers about getting a hepatitis A immunization or receiving post-exposure treatment. Packaged items, including bottled beverages and microwaved foods, are not implicated in this potential exposure. Customers who are fully vaccinated (two doses) against hepatitis A or who consumed only packaged or bottled items are not at increased risk.

The case is linked to the ongoing outbreak in Clark County. There have been 86 reported cases, and one person has died. Updated outbreak reports are available on the health district website at www.SNHD.info/hep-a-control. For information on the nationwide hepatitis A outbreak visit the CDC website.