Health

Annual COVID vaccines similar to flu shots proposed

By Matthew Perrone The Associated Press
January 23, 2023 - 12:36 pm
 
A nurse prepares a syringe of a COVID-19 vaccine at an inoculation station in Jackson, Miss., o ...
A nurse prepares a syringe of a COVID-19 vaccine at an inoculation station in Jackson, Miss., on July 19, 2022. U.S. health officials are proposing a simplified approach to COVID-19 vaccinations, which would allow most adults and children to get a once-a-year shot to protect against the mutating virus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

WASHINGTON — U.S. health officials want to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like the annual flu shot.

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday proposed a simplified approach for future vaccination efforts, allowing most adults and children to get a once-a-year shot to protect against the mutating virus.

This means Americans would no longer have to keep track of how many shots they’ve received or how many months it’s been since their last booster.

The proposal comes as boosters have become a hard sell. While more than 80% of the U.S. population has had at least one vaccine dose, only 16% of those eligible have received the latest boosters authorized in August.

The FDA will ask its panel of outside vaccine experts to weigh in at a meeting Thursday. The agency is expected to take their advice into consideration while deciding future vaccine requirements for manufacturers.

In documents posted online, FDA scientists say many Americans now have “sufficient preexisting immunity” against the coronavirus because of vaccination, infection or a combination of the two. That baseline of protection should be enough to move to an annual booster against the latest strains in circulation and make COVID-19 vaccinations more like the yearly flu shot, according to the agency.

For adults with weakened immune systems and very small children, a two-dose combination may be needed for protection. FDA scientists and vaccine companies would study vaccination, infection rates and other data to decide who should receive a single shot versus a two-dose series.

FDA will also ask its panel to vote on whether all vaccines should target the same strains. That step would be needed to make the shots interchangeable, doing away with the current complicated system of primary vaccinations and boosters.

The initial shots from Pfizer and Moderna — called the primary series — target the strain of the virus that first emerged in 2020 and quickly swept across the world. The updated boosters launched last fall were also tweaked to target omicron relatives that had been dominant.

Under the FDA proposal, the agency, independent experts and manufacturers would decide annually on which strains to target by the early summer, allowing several months to produce and launch updated shots before the fall. That’s roughly the same approach long used to select the strains for the annual flu shot.

Ultimately, FDA officials say moving to an annual schedule would make it easier to promote future vaccination campaigns, which could ultimately boost vaccination rates nationwide.

The original two-dose COVID shots have offered strong protection against severe disease and death no matter the variant, but protection against mild infection wanes. Experts continue to debate whether the latest round of boosters significantly enhanced protection, particularly for younger, healthy Americans.

Medicare does allow those turning 65 with employer benefits to delay Medicare Part B enrollment ...
Toni Says: How can I stop my Medicare Part B?
By Toni King Toni Says

Dear Toni: I have just enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B because I turned 65 in January. I am currently working, with my husband and myself covered under my employer plan.

FILE - Socially distanced kindergarten students wait for their parents to pick them up on the f ...
US kindergarten vaccination rate dropped again, data shows
By Mike Stobbe The Associated Press

A CDC study released this month found rates dropped again in the 2021-22 school year, and federal officials are starting a new campaign to try to bring them up.

Eating more kale is one way to boost your vitamin K levels. (Getty Images)
10 vitamin K-rich foods to eat for healthy bones
By Erica Sweeney Parade

You seem to hear about some vitamins more than others — like how vitamin C can boost your immune system and vitamin D helps build healthy bones. Well, vitamin K is equally important.

Even the tiniest teeth can decay. But there are habits you can start now to keep your baby&#x20 ...
Ask the Pediatrician: Can babies suffer tooth decay?
By Dr. David M. Krol American Academy of Pediatrics

Tooth decay is one of the most common chronic childhood diseases in the United States. The good news is there are ways to prevent it.

HPV testing is recommended for women — along with a Pap exam — as it can provide ...
HPV screening can help assess cervical cancer risk
By Dr. Tri Dinh Mayo Clinic News Network

Numerous strains of human papillomavirus, or HPV, infection play a role in causing almost all cervical cancer.

