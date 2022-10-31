Avian flu found in Sunset Park wild bird population

The Nevada Department of Wildlife said birds have shown symptoms of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza at Sunset Park.

Brian Patterson and his wife Tammy of Las Vegas walk along the pond at Sunset Park on Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A sign posted at Sunset Park warning visitors about avian influenza and to not feed wildlife on Oct. 26, 2022. (Clark County, Nevada Facebook)

The avian influenza safety notice from Clark County, Nevada. (Clark County, Nevada Facebook)

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is active in Southern Nevada’s wild bird population, according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

Domestic and wild geese at Sunset Park have displayed symptoms of the disease, with two Canadian geese found dead that tested positive for the disease.

Clark County is warning dog owners that dogs can get the virus if they ingest a bird with the virus, but there is low risk for humans to get it, the county said in a Facebook post.

Clark County Parks & Recreation will patrol the Sunset Park pond and remove dead geese and power wash walkways to prevent the spread of the disease.

The county asked park visitors to refrain from feeding wild birds at the pond. Signs around the pond have been posted to warn guests about avian influenza.

The department confirmed HPAI was in wild bird populations in Nevada in September after first being detected throughout the U.S. in December 2021. The first case of the virus was detected in Nevada in July 2022 in Carson City by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Nevada Department of Agriculture.

Bird hunters throughout the state are encouraged to only hunt birds that appear healthy, wear gloves and eye protection when cleaning birds, wash hands after handling birds and to cook all game to 165 degrees before eating, the Nevada Department of Wildlife said in a news release.