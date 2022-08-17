101°F
Clark County hits milestone of 100 monkeypox cases

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2022 - 2:26 pm
 
Updated August 17, 2022 - 2:39 pm
Vials of empty monkeypox vaccines sit at a table at Seattle Central College in Seattle, Saturda ...
Vials of empty monkeypox vaccines sit at a table at Seattle Central College in Seattle, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (Daniel Kim/The Seattle Times via AP)

Clark County has hit a milestone of 100 confirmed or probable cases of monkeypox, 99 of them in men, according to information released by the Southern Nevada Health District on Wednesday.

Of the 100 cases, 99 were in men and one in a female, transgender or gender non-conforming person. The health district did not specify which.

Forty-one of the cases were in people ages 25 to 34. Thirty-one percent were in those ages 35 to 44. Sixteen percent were in those 45 to 54. Six were in people ages 55 to 64, and six were in people ages 18 to 24.

There were no identified cases in those under 18 or over age 65.

Most cases of monkeypox have been identified in men who have sex with men, according to public health authorities. However, anyone can contract the disease.

In most cases, the virus is spread by close, intimate contact, such as during sex. The disease is characterized by a rash, possibly including pus-filled lesions, and flu-like symptoms. It is rarely fatal, but the lesions may be very painful and lead to scarring.

The disease also can be spread through respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact or intimate physical contact, according to the health district. Touching fabrics such as linens that were in contact with a rash or body fluids may also spread the virus.

The current risk to the general public of contracting monkeypox is thought to be very low, according to public health authorities.

Limited amounts of vaccine are available to those at high risk, such as close contacts of people diagnosed with monkeypox.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

