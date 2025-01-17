‘One-stop shop health center’ for thousands of Las Vegas workers breaks ground

The new health center, which will employ around 200, will provide services with no copay or prescription costs.

Culinary Members Union Local 226 officials and partners broke ground on their fourth Culinary Health Center on Thursday. (Culinary Local 226)

Located at 4805 W. Tropicana Ave., the new Culinary Health Center - Tropicana will serve all members and family members of the Culinary Local 226 and Bartenders Local 165.

“This is a one-stop shop health center, and it’s a comprehensive health center,” said Ted Pappageorge, secretary and treasurer for the union at the Thursday morning ground breaking. “It’s an investment in the future for our members, for their families, for health care in Southern Nevada, and we’re very proud to be a part of it.”

The estimated cost of the health center is around $90 million to $100 million, which is paid for through union contracts with companies. It is expected to open in 2026.

Those contracts require the companies to pay fully for the best health care, the Culinary Health Plan,” said Pappageorge. “It’s administered by the Culinary Health Fund, those funds, along with our Culinary Pension Plan have invested into these health centers.”

With 96,800 square feet and two stories, the new center will include 43 primary care rooms; three mental health counseling rooms; 15 dental care rooms; 18 physical therapy evaluation rooms, acupuncture and chiropractic included; x-ray, ultrasound, CT and bone density tests; as well as a two-lane drive-through pharmacy.

Additionally, wellness classes will be taught, educating patients on diabetes, high blood pressure, and breastfeeding, among others.

The center will employ around 200, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists, nurses and medical assistants. University of Southern California Keck Medical Center, Nevada Dental Benefits, OptumRx, Life Radiology, Clinical Pathology and Cooperative Association of Chiropractic Physicians, as well as the Culinary Health Fund, are all medical partners for the facility.

This location is the nearest health center to the Strip, where nearly 32,000 Culinary members live. The two other locations are off Nellis Boulevard and Durango Drive, with their Craig Road location opening in April.

The union has around 60,000 members, with 120,000 to 130,000 family members that can benefit from all health center locations.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.