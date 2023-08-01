94°F
Health

Health insurance rates to increase for some Nevadans

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2023 - 1:52 pm
 
Health insurance rates could go up for some Nevadans. (Getty Images)
Health insurance rates could go up for some Nevadans. (Getty Images)

Health insurance rates for Nevada residents who receive coverage through the individual health insurance market are set to increase later this year, but the public has a chance to provide comments before they take effect.

The Nevada Division of Insurance stated that 10 different companies will change the rates on 214 different plans offered in the state, according to a news release from the Division of Insurance. The overall proposed increase for individual plans offered would increase by an average of 2.9 percent.

Here is a list of the companies proposing to change its rates:

— Aetna Health.

— Health Plan of Nevada.

— HMO Nevada.

— Hometown Health Plan.

— Hometown Health Providers.

— Imperial Insurance Companies.

— Molina Healthcare of Nevada.

— Select Health.

— Sierra Health & Life.

— SilverSummit.

Information on how much each different company is proposing to change its rates can be seen on the Division of Insurance’s website, this is also where the public can submit comments on the proposed rate changes before the Division of Insurance approves any final rate changes.

“We encourage consumers to take advantage of this opportunity and begin reviewing their health insurance options to ensure they find the best fit for their budget and coverage needs,” said Scott Kipper, Nevada insurance commissioner, in a statement. “With over 200 plans to choose from, Nevadans will have more choices than ever during the 2024 open enrollment period beginning on November 1.”

The Division of Insurance should publish the finalized rate changes on Oct. 1.

The open enrollment period for these exchange plans for 2024 runs from Nov. 1, 2023 to Jan. 15, 2024. Nevadans can shop for different health plans on the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange program on the NevadaHealthLink.com website or by calling 800-547-2927.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com or @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.

