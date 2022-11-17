Hospital in Henderson expanding its pediatric ER
The project is expected to finish in 2023 and will include building a separate pediatric ER entrance.
A Henderson hospital is expanding in order to help more children.
St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus held a ceremony on Thursday to kick off a $2.4 million project to relocate and expand its children’s ER services.
However, instead of the usual shovels-in-the-dirt groundbreaking, former pediatric patients swung hammers to break a ceremonial wall.
The project will create a new pediatric emergency entrance and admitting area.
This comes as Nevada hospitals deal with rising cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Last week hospitals across the Las Vegas Valley said their pediatric hospital beds were filling up or full due to RSV and other respiratory illnesses.
Siena officials say pediatric emergency visits rose 26.8 percent last year after rising 10.4 percent in 2020.
The expansion project is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.
