How to prevent fires this holiday season
University Medical Center and the Clark County Fire Department demonstrate how to prevent cooking fires and decorate your home safely this season.
‘Tis the season for a lot of celebrations. It’s also the season to put safety first.
The Clark County Fire Department and University Medical Center are holding a fire safety demonstration event Thursday.
The goal is to help Las Vegas Valley residents stay safe when cooking holiday meals and decorating for the season.
