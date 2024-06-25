106°F
Health

Ice cream products recalled over possible bacteria contamination

A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver Spring ...
A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver Spring, Md., on Dec. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2024 - 3:45 pm
 

An ice cream manufacturer recalled multiple brands of ice cream products on Monday due to possible bacteria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration said ice cream products sold under the brands Friendly’s, Hershey’s, Jeni’s and several others have been recalled because they could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes — a bacteria that can cause serious or fatal infection in children, older people and other people with weak immune systems.

The bacteria was discovered during FDA sampling. The manufacturer is continuing to investigate the contamination and take precautions, the FDA said.

No illnesses have been reported from this recall as of Tuesday.

Click here to see the full list and photos of recalled items.

Anyone with a recalled product should return it to the store where it was pruchased for a full refund, the FDA said.

