Las Vegas psychiatric hospital’s water returns after 2 weeks

Rawson-Neal Psychiatric Hospital (Las Vegas Review-Journal

Rawson-Neal Psychiatric Hospital late Friday afternoon was in the process of turning back on the facility’s water after testing came back negative for the legionella bacterium.

“After completion of flushing and testing for chlorine residue, the hospital is in the process of turning on the water,” said a spokeswoman for the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

The state-run hospital in Las Vegas turned off the water on Oct. 2 after routine quarterly testing found the bacterium in the water system. Legionella can cause Legionnaires’ disease, a pneumonia-like disease.

There have been no reports of illness in patients or staff, according to the department.

Bottled water was used for all purposes at the facility during the time the water was off. Because patients were unable to shower, the hospital provided them with cleansing wipes and dry shampoo-infused caps.

