Health

Leguen stepping down as health district leader

Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer for the Southern Nevada Health District, speaks at a ...
Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer for the Southern Nevada Health District, speaks at a panel about heath care access and policies at the Alexander Library in North Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2024 - 4:57 pm
 

The Southern Nevada Health District announced Thursday that Dr. Fermin Leguen will retire as the district health officer in February.

Leguen, a medical doctor who fled his native Cuba in 2011, joined the health district in 2016 as chief medical officer. Three years later, he was named acting chief health officer, the public agency’s top position. In January 2021, he got that job — now known as district health officer — permanently.

He oversaw Southern Nevada’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and many other public health challenges, including West Nile virus and drug overdoses.

“Dr. Leguen has been an asset to the community and his leadership instrumental in strengthening the public health infrastructure that will continue to serve our community for years to come,” said County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, who chairs the health district’s board.

In a news release announcing his retirement plan, Leguen thanked the district staff for their hard work and dedication.

“I have been inspired by the dedication, commitment and enthusiasm that our team brings to the Health District each and every day, and I’m thankful for all the achievements and contributions their efforts have brought to this community,” he said.

The health district said it will discuss a transition plan at a board meeting in October.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

