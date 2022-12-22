52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Health

Pediatric ICUs in Nevada still at full capacity as respiratory viruses spread

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2022 - 5:30 pm
 
As of Wednesday, more than half of the 69 patients currently hospitalized with RSV across the s ...
As of Wednesday, more than half of the 69 patients currently hospitalized with RSV across the state were children. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pediatric intensive care units remain at full capacity as respiratory viruses continue to drive up hospitalizations of children, the Nevada Hospital Association said Wednesday.

The number of cases for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, has more than doubled in the state over the last year, according to numbers from the Southern Nevada Health District. In October of last year, the state had reported 482 cases of the virus compared to the 1,078 cases it recorded in the same time period this year, communicable disease manager Kimberly Franich said.

As of Wednesday, more than half of the 69 patients currently hospitalized with RSV across the state were children, according to the hospital association, though the number was down from the 46 children that were hospitalized last week.

After health officials earlier this month recommended a return to mask-wearing indoors, new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Clark County saw a slight decrease this week, according to data updated Wednesday by the state.

The 14-day moving average of daily new confirmed cases in Clark County fell to 248, a decrease of nearly 9 percent from last week’s 270 cases, according to numbers from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Following the Thanksgiving holiday, new cases of COVID-19 jumped by 50 percent. Despite cases leveling off since then, Franich said it’s possible for the state to expect another bump in cases after the holidays.

Wednesday’s update also showed that the number of patients hospitalized in Clark County and statewide continued to fall slightly, with confirmed or suspected cases decreasing to 279 from last week’s 294. The number of hospitalizations statewide also decreased to 327 from 345.

Clark County is experiencing medium community levels of COVID-19 for the third week in a row, according to a federal designation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that tracks hospitalizations and severity of disease.

But the county’s community transmission levels, or a measure of what viruses are circulating within the community, has risen, according to Franich.

“We know that we have substantial to high transmission within our community,” she said.

Other Nevada counties like Esmeralda, Lincoln, Nye and White Pine are also seeing medium community levels of disease, with the rest of the state’s counties at a low level.

The health district continues to recommend mitigation efforts like mask-wearing, washing hands and staying home while sick, despite the pressures of the holiday season, Franich said.

Those same mitigation strategies likely helped to prevent the spread of other respiratory illnesses like RSV over the last two years, she said.

Trends in some surrounding states have shown a slowdown in rates of RSV, and the health district is hopeful that Nevada will mirror those numbers, Franich said.

While respiratory illnesses continue to circulate all over the country, she reiterated that, while there is no vaccine currently available for RSV, individuals can also still get their flu shot and the COVID-19 booster if eligible.

Contact Lorraine Longhi at 702-387-5298 or llonghi@reviewjournal.com. Follow her at @lolonghi on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Here’s how the Raiders could still make the playoffs
Here’s how the Raiders could still make the playoffs
2
Water authority lays out Colorado River plan to protect Lake Mead, Lake Powell
Water authority lays out Colorado River plan to protect Lake Mead, Lake Powell
3
The top new restaurants — and notable closings — in Las Vegas for 2022
The top new restaurants — and notable closings — in Las Vegas for 2022
4
CARTOONS: What you call the vast left-wing conspiracy
CARTOONS: What you call the vast left-wing conspiracy
5
‘Dropicana’ to bring traffic headaches to I-15, Tropicana
‘Dropicana’ to bring traffic headaches to I-15, Tropicana
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Emily Kinney, left, and Rita Moreno in a scene from "Santa Bootcamp." (Lifetime)
Rita Moreno shows no signs of slowing or quieting down
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

Take things easy? Not in this lifetime. The 91-year-old Moreno is busier than ever with a new holiday movie out, plus a role opposite fellow legends Jane Fonda and Sally Field.

The winter holidays bring a spike in U.S. cardiac deaths, according to the American Heart Assoc ...
Heart-healthy precautions to take during the holidays
By Heidi Knapp Rinella Special / RJ

Songwriters like to tell us this is the most wonderful time of the year. But according to the American Heart Association, this is the season when we’re most likely to die of cardiac disease.

FILE - People stand by the All of Us Mobile Education and Enrollment Center at the Community He ...
Huge US study starts sharing gene findings with volunteers
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

More than 155,000 Americans who shared their DNA for science are about to learn something in return: Do they have some particularly worrisome genes?

 
Scientists make strides in quest for universal flu shot
By Tom Avril The Philadelphia Inquirer

For years, scientists have tried, and failed, to make a one-and-done vaccine that would provide at least partial protection against all types of the flu.

 
Strategies to cope with holiday stress and anxiety
By John Przybys Special / RJ

If the holiday season doesn’t agree with you, emotionally speaking, you’re not alone. One survey found that 38 percent of people “feel more stress during the holidays.”

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton of the Paramount+ series 1923. (Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 V ...
Helen Mirren embraces change, ignores the rules
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“I believe life is about constantly conquering your own fears by putting yourself in ridiculous situations,” the 77-year-old screen icon says. “You can’t overthink it. You just have to do it.”

More stories for you
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise statewide
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise statewide
COVID-19 cases in Clark County jump by 50 percent
COVID-19 cases in Clark County jump by 50 percent
Hospital pediatric units face crowding and crisis staffing levels
Hospital pediatric units face crowding and crisis staffing levels
COVID surge continues in Nevada; masks recommended for some
COVID surge continues in Nevada; masks recommended for some
First flu deaths of season reported in Clark County
First flu deaths of season reported in Clark County
Health district unveils needle-exchange vending machine
Health district unveils needle-exchange vending machine