Pro-vaccination group honors Henderson Hospital

The Immunization Action Coalition has added Henderson Hospital to its honor roll for the hospital’s high rate of administering hepatitis B vaccinations in newborns.

Henderson Hospital (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @DavidGuzman1985

An immunization advocacy group has honored a Henderson medical center for its work in giving hepatitis B vaccinations to newborns.

Henderson Hospital immunized 91 percent of newborns with the hepatitis B vaccine in a one-year period, according to a news release from Valley Health System, which operates the hospital. The vaccination rate spurred recognition from the Immunization Action Coalition, which aims to increase immunization rates through educational outreach.

“Immunizations are one of the most valuable tools parents can give their children, and we are committed to begin vaccinations within our Birthplace,” the hospital’s CEO and managing director, Sam Kaufman, said in a statement.

The high rate landed Henderson Hospital on the immunization group’s honor roll. According to the group’s website, the hospital’s vaccination rate was recorded between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 of last year.

According to the news release, the national standard to prevent hepatitis B infections in babies is to give newborns the vaccine before they leave a hospital or birthing center.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.