Ruvo Center to fill time capsule Thursday in celebration of 10th anniversary

The windows are bathed in green from within the Keep Memory Alive Event Center designed by renowned architect Frank Gehry at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas,Tuesday, June 25, 2019. The center will celebrate the 10th anniversary on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health will mark its 10-year anniversary on July 11 at a community time capsule event. Hundreds of patients, caregivers, community leaders and donors are expected at the event, which will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the center, 888 W. Bonneville Ave. The event will feature a presentation by the center’s leaders and doctors on the future of the treatment of neurodegenerative disease. Refreshments and photo opportunities will be available.

Art Day a benefit event for Shade Tree

Art Day, an event designed to raise awareness of domestic violence, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. July 13 at Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave., North Las Vegas. The event will be hosted by the Clark County Summer Business Institute and is a benefit for the Shade Tree, a shelter for women and children in crisis. Materials will be provided for artists to use during the event. Snacks and music will be available. Guests of the free community event are asked to donate from the following list of products for the shelter: bottled water, feminine hygiene products, diapers and wipes, underwear for women and children, and work clothing.

Stop the Bleed workshop planned July 24

A free “Stop the Bleed” training course will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 on July 24 at Dignity Health Green Valley Community Outreach Center, 2651 Paseo Verde Parkway, Suite 180, Henderson. The goal of the class is to train members of the public to contain bleeding at an accident scene before professional help arrives. Register for the course at https://tinyurl.com/y5n3obtq.

Parents can schedule dental visits for kids Nevada Health Centers’ Ronald McDonald Care Mobile offers affordable dental care for children in Southern Nevada, with several stops planned in July. Parents can make appointments for children by calling 702-597-3898. The vehicle is staffed with a dentist, hygienist, and dental and office assistants. Services include restorative and preventive care, exams, cleanings, sealants, fluoride treatments, fillings, extractions, x-rays and oral health education. It will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.) at all stops. Bring current and valid government-issued photo ID and insurance card, if applicable. This month’s schedule includes:

July 23: Women, Infant, Children (WIC) Center, 3650 N. Rancho Drive.

July 24: MLK Family Health Center, 1799 Mount Mariah Drive

July 25: WIC Center, 5486 Boulder Highway

July 29-Aug. 1: Smart & Smiles Las Vegas, 2323 Potosi St.