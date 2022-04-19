Sisolak announces $20M investment in Nevada crisis centers

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a $20M investment of American Rescue Plan Act funds to Nevada’s crisis stabilization centers on Tuesday at the Nevada Healthcare Provider Summit.

Sisolak’s announcement came shortly after the the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services announced a key mental health initiative.

HHS is awarding nearly $105 million in grant funding to 54 states and territories in advance of the transition of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline from the current 10-digit number to the 988 three-digit dialing code in July.

HHS Director Xavier Becerra also spoke at the summit hosted by Sisolak. The secretary planned to discuss lessons learned during the pandemic.

States and territories are expected to use the funds to improve response rates, increase capacity to meet future demand, and ensure calls initiated in their states or territories are first routed to local, regional, or state crisis call centers.

“Providing states and territories with the support to prevent suicide by assisting people in crisis is critical to our nation’s health,” said Xavier Becerra. “It is imperative that states and territories partner closely with HHS to ensure the highest level of 988 contact response.

Later in the day, Becerra will host an event in support of President Biden’s Cancer Moonshot at Martin Luther King Family Health. He will hear from Nevada leaders and clinicians about barriers to cancer prevention and treatment, and announce a new Health and Human Services’ effort to increase access to screening services. More than 9.5 million cancer screenings were missed in the United States because of the pandemic.

Becerra also will continue his National Tour to Strengthen Mental Health at HELP of Southern Nevada. He will tour the facility and hear directly from youth living there and HELP leadership about the importance of mental health support for unhoused populations.

The events are not open to the public.

