Southern Nevada health officials to discuss coronavirus

Medical expects in Southern Nevada will discuss the coronavirus pandemic in a panel Monday morning, which will be livestreamed.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The three-person panel, consisting of officials with the UNLV School of Public Health and the Southern Nevada Health District, will share their knowledge on COVID-19, beginning 10 a.m.

The discussion will be produced by UNLV and will be livestreamed on the Review-Journal’s website.

Members of the panel are:

— Dr. Brian Labus, assistant professor of epidemiology at the UNLV School of Public Health

— Dr. Francisco Sy, professor and chair of the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health at the UNLV School of Public Health

— Dr. Vit Kraushaar, medical investigator at the Southern Nevada Health District Office of Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance

Shawn Gerstenberger, professor and dean of the UNLV School of Public Health, will moderate the discussion.

“They will share their expertise on how to minimize your risks, how to slow transmission, and where we go from here,” according to a news release announcing the panel.