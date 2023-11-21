Tuberculosis investigation underway at Summerlin-area school

An individual at the school has tested positive for the bacterial disease that can be transmitted between people in close proximity by breathing the same air over a period of time.

An active pulmonary tuberculosis investigation has been started at Palo Verde High School, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

An individual at the school has tested positive for the bacterial disease that can be transmitted between people in close proximity by breathing the same air over a period of time.

The investigation started this week, said SNHD spokeswoman Jennifer Sizemore, and will possibly include testing of individuals who had prolonged contact with the infected person.

It takes up to eight weeks for a tuberculosis infection to be detected, Sizemore said.

School closure is not likely, Sizemore said.

In such investigations, the health district does not reveal if the infected person is a staff member or student or other employee.

Palo Verde High School is at Alta Drive and the 215 Beltway in the far west part of Las Vegas.

In January, a tuberculosis investigation was conducted at Helen Jydstrup Elementary in Spring Valley after an individual tested positive.

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease that affects the lungs and is spread through close, repeated contact by breathing the same air.

Nevada had 61 cases of tuberculosis in 2021, a slight increase from 2019 and 2020, according to data reported to the National Tuberculosis Surveillance System.

