Health

Unsafe levels of lead found in Henderson company’s supplements

By Peter S. Levitt Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2023 - 2:12 pm
 
Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A local supplement manufacturer sold supplements containing unsafe levels of lead, according to recent testing conducted by the Southern Nevada Health District.

Three supplements from Harmonic Innerprizes in Henderson — Etherium Gold Focused Brain Powder, Etherium Black Re-action Neutralizer Powder and Etherium Red Decision Powder — contain unsafe levels of lead, the health district said in a press release Monday. Unsafe lead levels may harm people who are pregnant or capable of getting pregnant, or children ages six and younger.

The health district said in September it had suspended Harmonic’s permit when it found that the manufacturer’s supplements were made with ingredients that could cause heavy metal toxicity, and that it sold items which contained ingredients that are not food grade and from unapproved sources.

The health district has placed conditions on Harmonic’s reopening, including additional employee training, the hiring of a food safety consultant, ongoing testing and enhanced record keeping and documentation. Harmonic has not yet complied with these conditions, but its tainted supplements may still be available through retail establishments or through previous purchases by consumers.

Lead poisoning symptoms in adults range from fatigue, headaches and cognitive impairment to high blood pressure, nerve damage, abdominal pain, muscle pain, mood disorders and anemia. If someone is experiencing any of these symtoms or has taken supplements from Harmonic Innerprizes, they should immediately consult with their health care provider.

Contact Peter S. Levitt at plevitt@reviewjournal.com.

