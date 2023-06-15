93°F
Health

West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes detected in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2023 - 3:54 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

The Southern Nevada Health District’s Mosquito Disease Surveillance Program identified the first West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes of the season in the 89074 zip code, where Henderson’s Green Valley development is located.

Since kicking off in May, the health district’s surveillance program has tested over 7,000 mosquitoes with 1,100 traps set near parks, wetland areas, wash channels and other breeding grounds across the valley, according to the health district.

In the past three years, there has been little WNV activity, though the virus did reach “unprecedented activity” in 2019 with 43 human cases and one death in Clark County, the district said. No human cases have been reported in the county so far this year.

Dr. Fermin Leguen, the district’s health officer, said Southern Nevada residents must be on the lookout for potential mosquito breeding grounds in their area, especially with Mosquito Control Awareness Week kicking off Sunday.

“The positive mosquito results illustrate that West Nile Virus is active in Southern Nevada and that residents need to be vigilant about eliminating mosquito breeding sources while also protecting themselves from mosquito bites,” Leguen said in a news release.

The health district is urging people through its Fight the Bite campaign to eliminate standing water where mosquito larvae can grow, and to report mosquito activity to the health district’s surveillance program at 702-759-1633.

For more information, or to report a green swimming pool near you, visit southernnevadahealthdistrict.org.

