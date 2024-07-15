87°F
Women-only gyms provide safe, supportive workout spaces

People work out at EOS Fitness at 3325 E. Russell Road near Pecos Road in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The fitness club took over some of the 50,000 square feet vacated by supermarket chain Vons. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2024 - 6:02 am
 

If you’re a woman and you frequent a local gym, you’ve probably had an interaction with another gym-goer who made you uncomfortable.

You’re not alone. More than 56 percent of female gymgoers said they had been harassed at the gym, according to a 2021 study conducted by RunRepeat. A different survey of nearly 900 women put that figure at nearly 71 percent.

Enter women-only gyms and gyms with women-only spaces, which aim to make going to the gym a safer and more supportive environment for female gymgoers.

Here’s a nonexhaustive list of gyms in Las Vegas that fall into that category.

Las Vegas Athletic Club on Flamingo Road

The Southern Nevada gym chain’s location at 9615 W. Flamingo Road has a women’s-only section.

Dubbed “LVAC Woman,” the space has cardio, machines and free weights. The gym also offers “women’s specialists” to help those who are new to the gym.

Bikini Fitness

Bikini Fitness is a women-only gym at 3555 S. Fort Apache Road. It recently opened another location in Henderson at 1275 W. Warm Springs Road.

The gym offers group fitness classes and nutrition plans. The gym describes itself as a “boutique fitness studio focused on helping women reach their fitness goals,” according to the gym’s website.

B Fitness 702

B Fitness 702, 7830 W. Ann Road, is a women’s only gym that offers personal training and group classes.

The gym also offers HITT, cardio, strength training and yoga classes.

Sweat Zone

Sweat Zone, at 750 E. Pyle Ave., is a functional cross training gym meant to empower women, according to its website.

The gym offers personalized training and “creates small group programs for women,” according to the gym’s Facebook page.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

