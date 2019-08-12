99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Life

New director of Las Vegas’ Shade Tree shelter follows ‘calling’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2019 - 4:55 pm
 

Vegas Voices is a weekly series highlighting notable Las Vegans.

Linda Perez took a risk when she moved to Las Vegas.

She found plenty of opportunities in the city’s nonprofit sector and decided to see what she could find.

When the executive director position opened up at The Shade Tree, she knew she had made the right decision.

“I feel that this is my calling, my purpose,” Perez says.

She brings extensive experience with nonprofit work, and an even more extensive capacity for compassion, to the role and hopes to increase awareness and resources for vulnerable women and children in Las Vegas.

Perez worked for Caesars Entertainment, opening casinos in the Midwest and making frequent business trips to Las Vegas.

In the past year, she began to fall in love with what she saw outside of the Strip and reached out to nonprofit community leaders.

“I love the work that they’re doing here. In some areas, I had done things that they haven’t done here yet and I felt like there was an opportunity for me to make a difference in the community,” says Perez, who was appointed executive director in June.

As a survivor of domestic violence, Perez says she knows firsthand the challenges facing women and children in unsafe situations. And she feels well-positioned to provide the resources they need to gain safety and independence.

“People don’t know what they don’t know,” she says. “And not having that resource, they feel hopeless when they’re in that situation. They’re drained. Any power they had as a woman is gone. We get to be that resource, to be that difference.”

She recently talked to us about The Shade Tree’s mission and what compels her to help others break the cycle of domestic violence.

Review-Journal: Is your passion for nonprofit work or specifically for women and children who are vulnerable?

Linda Perez: I’m a survivor of domestic violence, so yes, I’m very passionate about this cause. What I realize is, because I partner with so many organizations back at home, and that’s what I’m trying to do here, it’s about giving back to the community. Even though I’m passionate about what I do here, every community is hurting. Every nonprofit that is created, it’s because there is a need.

So I get involved wherever I can. They partner with me to gain awareness for them, then I get to partner with them for our cause. We get to do things together and change the community together. Not one organization can do it by themselves. I find that I’m a giver, I’m about helping others and empowering others, and I find that, in the nonprofit area, I’m allowed to do that.

As a survivor, when you needed resources in your community, did you find that they were available?

This is why I’m so passionate about this work and creating awareness about services that are out there, because I didn’t use services. Here’s the perception of people who are abused: They think it’s one type of person. It’s not. Domestic violence knows no discrimination; it doesn’t know race, religion or economic background. I already had my career. He was studying to be a doctor.

I was not sharing what I was going through, not even with my parents because … you love them. You think they’re going to change. It’s embarrassing. I wasn’t going to bring shame to myself or to him. So I never utilized services. I just dealt with my situation privately and that didn’t work.

I realize as I see my step-daughter and nieces growing up, if I was living that life privately, I wasn’t going to be able to stop the violence in my life or my family’s life, that wasn’t going to serve me. I was given these experiences so I could use my voice.

How were you involved in nonprofit work in Indiana?

I ran a domestic violence shelter as executive director in Indiana. Prior to that, my first step in nonprofit was volunteering at my 15,000-member church. I got involved and that turned into a job. I became director of guest services and utilized my experience in leadership. I started doing more in empowering women, working with young girls. A colleague of mine told me about the executive director position at the domestic violence shelter. This is why I say God works in mysterious ways. I’m a victim of domestic violence, my background is business and leadership, and that really did help me. I know this: It’s what I love.

What is your priority in this position?

Awareness is key. They have to know who you are and what your cause is. I find if you can get into the hearts of people that have a personal connection to what we do — and the statistics are 1 in 4 women, 1 in 7 men — when you think about your circle of family, friends, loved ones, that means either you or someone you know, someone you love has or will be affected by domestic violence. Why wouldn’t you want to be involved? That’s what we try to do is break the cycle.

If someone feels like your story applies to them or they may be in an unsafe situation, where can they start?

By giving us a phone call. Make that first step. People think if they call a shelter that means they’re ready to come in, and that’s not the case. Sometimes we get calls and we encourage people, even if they’re just requesting information and not ready to leave their situation, we can start a dialogue. They can still utilize our resources like connect with a case manager for workforce development. One day they’re ready and they get here and we start our program.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3835. Follow @jannainprogress

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
The Cereal Killerz Kitchen serves over 100 cereals
Christopher Burns, owner of The Cereal Killerz Kitchen at Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson makes a Milk & Cookies Shake from his more than 100 varieties of cereal. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in Las Vegas makes a State Fair CrazyShake
Bianca Zepeva, a shaker at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian in Las Vegas, makes a State Fair CrazyShake with a kettle corn rim, caramel, corn-based ice cream, popcorn brittle, crushed kettle corn, sprinkles and a cherry. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Balboa Pizza Company makes Thai peanut chicken wings
Irma Perez, kitchen manager at Balboa Pizza Company at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, near Las Vegas, brines chicken wings for 24 hours before roasting and frying them and finishing them in various styles such as Thai peanut. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
New Venetian pool deck
Final touches are currently being added to the hotel’s main tower pool deck, which consists of five pools. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who is Vegas Vic? (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada State Museum Director Dennis McBride explains the origins of the Vegas icon.
Slater’s 50/50 in Las Vegas serves a 4-pound Big Island Feast Burger
Cindy Sun, general manager of Slater’s 50/50 in Las Vegas, makes the Big Island Feast Burger with 2 1/2 pounds of the house bacon/beef blend, Napa-cilantro slaw, six slices of American cheese, a can of grilled Spam, six slices of chargrilled pineapple, four fried eggs and a drizzle of teriyaki and serves it with macaroni salad. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get a first look of MSG Sphere construction in Las Vegas
Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company give the first glimpse of progress Tuesday of the under-construction MSG Sphere — a first-of-its-kind performance venue with high-tech audio and visual capabilities.
Shark Week cupcakes at Freed’s Bakery in Las Vegas
Brittnee Klinger, a cake decorator at Freed’s Bakery in Las Vegas, makes Shark Week cupcakes with ocean-blue buttercream, fondant fins and a blood-red strawberry filling. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans and friends recall Elvis opening in Las Vegas
Fifty years ago on July 31st 1969, Elvis Presley opened at the International hotel in Las Vegas. He went on to do 837 consecutive sold-out shows at the property.
Hot peach cobbler at Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen at Texas Station
Michael Ross, room chef/pitmaster at Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen at Texas Station in Las Vegas, makes peach cobbler by baking peaches in a cast-iron pan with batter and crumble, then topping with Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream and bourbon-caramel sauce. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Water Grill opens at The Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas
Water Grill, from a 30-year-old California company opening its first Las Vegas location, specializes is fresh seafood including 16 types of oysters. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cat's Meow comes to Las Vegas
New Orleans-based karaoke chain opens new location in Neonopolis. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Loco Moco Breakfast Burger at Broken Yolk Cafe in Las Vegas
Manny Menina, line cook at Broken Yolk Cafe in Las Vegas, stacks 8 ounces of beef, 2 strips of bacon, hash browns, caramelized onions and 2 fried eggs on 4 King’s Hawaiian slider buns to make the Loco Moco Breakfast Burger. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SecretBurger at China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Carlos Cruz, executive chef of Jose Andres’ China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, makes the SecretBurger off-menu, one-night-only ‘All Quacked Up’ with a kimchi pancake, Peking duck, house-made hoisin sauce, a fried duck egg, pickled micro-vegetables, caviar and gold flakes and serves it with a Stillwater Artisanal Ale. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Famous Blue Angel statue commemorated in downtown Las Vegas mural
The 16-foot tall Blue Angel statue that stood above the Blue Angel Motel for six decades is featured in a mural spanning three walls at a downtown Las Vegas building. James Stanford designed the “A Phalanx of Angels Ascending" mural based on his photography, and Cliff Morris painted the mural at 705 Las Vegas Blvd. North, near the Neon Museum. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Making Castle Frites at the new Frites at Excalibur
Tom McGrath, district manager/executive chef at Frites at the Excalibur in Las Vegas, tops his beef-tallow fries like a loaded baked potato - with white and yellow cheddar, sour cream, bacon and chives. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hello Kitty Cafe on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The Hello Kitty Cafe opens Friday, July 12th, 2019, between New York, New York and Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Amano Las Vegas' Fat Baby Sandwich
Chef Jason Weber of Amano Las Vegas has created a sandwich stuffed with pasta, and it's a hit. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A class at Melissa Coppel Chocolate and Pastry School in Las Vegas.
Melissa Coppel, who teaches classes in various countries around the world, attracts students from far and wide to her eponymous school in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Havana Lobster at Boteco in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marcus Fortunato, co-owner of Boteco in Las Vegas, learned to make Havana Lobster from the chef at El Figaro, a favorite of former Cuban President Fidel Castro.
Chef Gustav Mauler Is retiring
Las Vegas chef Gustav Mauler announces his retirement on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Bellagio Conservatory unveils Italian summer exhibit
The Bellagio's Conservatory & Botanical Gardens have opened the gates to its summer display. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
A.D. Hopkins on his debut novel
Veteran journalist introduces readers to “The Boys Who Woke Up Early.” (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seven Magic Mountains restoration complete
Artist Ugo Rondinone’s iconic Seven Magic Mountains receives a complete painting restoration in June 2019.
Making off-the-menu bean curd rolls at Mr. Chow in Las Vegas
Senior chef tournant Cesar Laran has created secret bean curd rolls at Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. To make them, he rolls bean curd sheets around a filling of carrots, celery and shiitake mushrooms, then smokes them with oolong tea and sugar. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Bread Pudding French Toast at Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas
James Trees, chef/owner of Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas, slices house-made blueberry bread pudding, coats it in egg yolks and mascarpone, fries it and tops it with spiced walnuts, Lyle’s Golden Syrup and creme fraiche. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Celine Dion closes 1,141-show residency on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Hear from Celine Dion about her 16 years on the Las Vegas Strip and what the future has in store for her. (Caesars Entertainment)
Lobster grilled cheese at Big Sur Oyster Bar
The hugely popular lobster grilled cheese at Big Sur Oyster Bar at the South Point in Las Vegas is made with white cheddar and served on sourdough. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
You can dine out with your dog in Las Vegas
Lazy Dog, among Las Vegas restaurants that allow dogs, is probably the most accommodating, with free bowls of water and a doggy menu. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sparrow + Wolf at Vetri Cucina in Las Vegas
Marc Vetri will launch a new collaborative chef series June 18, with a little help from Sparrow + Wolf’s Brian Howard. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Paper Petals & Wine Gina May opened her own gallery Paper Petals & Wine in Town Square Las Vega ...
DIY wall art
By Art Nadler • Special to Your Home

The do-it-yourself trend is quickly becoming the go-to option for alternative home decor solutions. Several small businesses offering a variety of workshops have recently popped up throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

The easiest way to get rid of apids on this oak tree is to drench the soil beneath the tree wit ...
Wet, humid spring weather caused influx of aphids
By / RJ

The high population of aphids this year was caused by our wet and humid spring weather. The fastest way to get rid of them is to drench the soil beneath the tree with a systemic insecticide diluted in a bucket of water.