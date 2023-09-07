Chills and thrills: Brian Head announces ski season opener

The southern Utah resort said it has more than $1 million in capital improvement projects.

Brian Head Resort in southern Utah announced it will open for the season Nov. 10, 2023. (Brian Head Resort)

Brian Head Resort in southern Utah announced it will open for the season Nov. 10, 2023. (Brian Head Resort)

Brian Head Resort in southern Utah announced it will open for the season Nov. 10, 2023. (Brian Head Resort)

Brian Head Resort in southern Utah announced it will open for the season Nov. 10, 2023. (Brian Head Resort)

With Mount Charleston access in question after torrential rains and flooding this past month, another option for snow activities will be available soon.

Brian Head Resort in southern Utah announced it will open for the season Nov. 10, according to a news release.

The resort, about 200 miles northeast of Las Vegas, will feature a free on-snow experience for first-timers, new gladed terrain, improved snowmaking, and other operational upgrades to enhance the skier experience and extend the season. It is part of $1 million in capital improvement projects.

Tickets for the season, set to conclude April 14, can be purchased in advance for as low as $29, while kids 12 and younger ski free all season long.

For additional information, visit brianhead.com.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.