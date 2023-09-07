88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Recreation

Chills and thrills: Brian Head announces ski season opener

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2023 - 10:44 am
 
Brian Head Resort in southern Utah announced it will open for the season Nov. 10, 2023. (Brian ...
Brian Head Resort in southern Utah announced it will open for the season Nov. 10, 2023. (Brian Head Resort)
Brian Head Resort in southern Utah announced it will open for the season Nov. 10, 2023. (Brian ...
Brian Head Resort in southern Utah announced it will open for the season Nov. 10, 2023. (Brian Head Resort)
Brian Head Resort in southern Utah announced it will open for the season Nov. 10, 2023. (Brian ...
Brian Head Resort in southern Utah announced it will open for the season Nov. 10, 2023. (Brian Head Resort)
Brian Head Resort in southern Utah announced it will open for the season Nov. 10, 2023. (Brian ...
Brian Head Resort in southern Utah announced it will open for the season Nov. 10, 2023. (Brian Head Resort)

With Mount Charleston access in question after torrential rains and flooding this past month, another option for snow activities will be available soon.

Brian Head Resort in southern Utah announced it will open for the season Nov. 10, according to a news release.

The resort, about 200 miles northeast of Las Vegas, will feature a free on-snow experience for first-timers, new gladed terrain, improved snowmaking, and other operational upgrades to enhance the skier experience and extend the season. It is part of $1 million in capital improvement projects.

Tickets for the season, set to conclude April 14, can be purchased in advance for as low as $29, while kids 12 and younger ski free all season long.

For additional information, visit brianhead.com.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
Raiders continue to overhaul roster in search of better results
Raiders continue to overhaul roster in search of better results
2
Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation
Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation
3
Ferraris, jewelry, cash: Las Vegas pot business accused of Ponzi-like scheme
Ferraris, jewelry, cash: Las Vegas pot business accused of Ponzi-like scheme
4
Jones continues to rant against Raiders; future with team in limbo
Jones continues to rant against Raiders; future with team in limbo
5
How Raiders fans with DirecTV can still watch Sunday’s game
How Raiders fans with DirecTV can still watch Sunday’s game
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Yoga bolsters mental, physical strength at any age
By Natalie Burt • Special / RJ

Why not try yoga during these downward dog days of summer? Local instructor Diane Rosenstein, 72, explains how it nurtures our bodies and minds.

More stories
Northern half of Las Vegas gets rain, but no more expected Thursday
Northern half of Las Vegas gets rain, but no more expected Thursday
Valley, Mount Charleston get more rain, but no major flooding
Valley, Mount Charleston get more rain, but no major flooding
Want to camp at Mount Charleston? It might soon cost more
Want to camp at Mount Charleston? It might soon cost more
Lake Mead closing park as Hurricane Hilary moves closer
Lake Mead closing park as Hurricane Hilary moves closer
Mount Charleston healing from Hilary; no timeline on restoring roads
Mount Charleston healing from Hilary; no timeline on restoring roads
These recent disasters have scarred Las Vegas-area mountains — PHOTOS
These recent disasters have scarred Las Vegas-area mountains — PHOTOS