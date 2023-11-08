63°F
Recreation

Going to Lake Mead? Pack a card along with your life vest

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2023 - 9:28 am
 
Boats are docked at the Las Vegas Boat Harbor in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Mond ...
Boats are docked at the Las Vegas Boat Harbor in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Boulder City. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
People prepare to take their boats out of the water at the Las Vegas Boat Harbor in the Lake Me ...
People prepare to take their boats out of the water at the Las Vegas Boat Harbor in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Boulder City. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

There are plenty of places to use legal, quality U.S. tender. Beginning Jan. 1, the entrance to Lake Mead National Recreation Area will not be among them.

Officials announced in a news release that it will transition to a cashless fee collection system, accepting only electronic card payments for entrance, lake use and campground fees.

Entrance stations will continue to sell passes but will no longer accept cash for payment.

“The transition to cashless fee collection will align this park with 29 other National Park Service locations, such as Bryce Canyon, Grand Canyon and the Petrified Forest,” the release said. “The new process will also enable more efficient, cost-effective operations.”

In addition, advance campground reservations — as well as first-come, first-served sites — will be available online only through recreation.gov.

Concession operations at marinas, hotels, and stores will still accept cash or electronic card payments.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

