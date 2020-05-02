Lake Mead recreation area opens to annual pass holders Saturday

Annual pass holders will have more access to Lake Mead National Recreational Area starting Saturday, park officials announced Friday.

Kurt DeWinter of Henderson pulls his belongings that were retrieved from his boat as his daughter Haven, 6, and his dog Sky follow at Lake Mead National Recreation Area Monday, March 23, 2020. All park facilities including restrooms were closed, along with parking areas, public beaches and picnic areas, marinas, launch ramps and campgrounds. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Annual pass holders will have more access to Lake Mead National Recreational Area starting Saturday, park officials announced Friday, rolling out a phased increase to reopen the park after weeks of closures related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The National Park Service is working servicewide with federal, state and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis,” a news release said.

Park entries in Nevada as well as locations within the park — beaches and picnic areas, overlooks, launch ramps and parking lots — will be reopened over the weekend.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, the following park entries in Nevada will be open to annual pass holders:

— Boulder Entrance Station

— Lake Mead Parkway Entrance Station

— Lake Mead Boulevard Entrance Station

— Northshore Entrance Station

— Cottonwood Cove Entrance Station

Beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, these park entries in Arizona will be open to annual pass holders:

— Willow Beach

— Temple Bar

— Katherine Landing

The release noted that while visitors may access the specified areas, service are limited as a return to full operations will be a phased process. Most water- and land-based fuel stations are closed.

The release also reminded visitors to bring water and urged the public to “follow local health areas orders, avoid crowding and practice Leave no Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safer and healthier.”

More information is posted on the recreation area’s website and social media channels.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.