Need to cool off? Find a splash pad near you

Residents can cool down at more than 60 parks in Southern Nevada that include splash pads.

Children running through sprinklers at Aliante Nature Discovery Park's splash pad as it reopened on May 30, 2020. (Amanda Bradford/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

As temperatures continue to rise in the Las Vegas Valley, the need for a place to cool down quickly is almost a necessity.

The high on Thursday this week is forecast to hit 106, about 11 degrees above normal.

Splash pads maintained by the city of Las Vegas are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the exception of parks located near a school. Those parks are open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Splash pads in Henderson are available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Heritage Park also features Bark Park — a splash pad specifically for dogs — open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

People at all parks should use social distancing measures.

Here is a list of parks that include splash pads throughout Southern Nevada:

Clark County parks

In Las Vegas

— Alexander Villas Park, 3620 Lincoln Road, 89115

—Charlie Frias Park, 4801 S. Decatur Blvd., 89103

—Desert Inn Park, 3606 Vista Del Monte, 89121

—Doc Johnson Rose Garden, 5330 Somerset Hills Ave, 89141

—Duck Creek Park, 8650 Pollock Drive, 89123

—Exploration Peak Park (Mountains Edge), 9700 S Buffalo Dr., 89178

—Goett Family Park (So. Highlands) 10950 Southern Highlands Pkwy

—Joe Shoong Park, 1503 Wesley St., 89104

—Maslow Park, 4900 Lana Drive, 89121

—Molasky Family, 1065 E. Twain, 89169

—Mountain Crest, 4701 N Durango, 89129

—Nathaniel Jones Park, 8800 Sparkling Chandon Dr., 89178

— Oak Leaf Park, 6401 Farness St., 89135

— Olympia Sports Park, 4885 Starr Hills Ave., 89141

—Paul Meyer, 4525 New Forest Dr., 89147

—Red Ridge, 7027 S El Capitan Way, 89148

—Ridgebrook, 3600 Ridgehollow Drive, 89135

— Siegfried & Roy Park, 5525 S Maryland Pkwy. 89119

—Somerset Hills, 10717 Valencia Hills St., 89141

—Spring Valley Community, 7600 W. Flamingo, 89147

—Sunset, 2601 E. Sunset Road, 89120

—Von Tobel Park, 2436 N Pecos Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89115

—Winchester Park, 3130 McLeod, Las Vegas, NV 89121

Outside Las Vegas

—Pebble, 8975 S. Topaz, Henderson, 89074

—Goodsprings Park, 385 W San Pedro Ave., Goodsprings, 89019

—Indian Springs Park, 715 W. Gretta Lane, Indian Springs, 89018

—Thomas Dudley Leavitt Sr. Memorial, 200 W. Virgin St., Bunkerville, 89007

—Mountain View Park, 2610 Needles Hwy, Laughlin, 89029

—Pyramid Canyon Day Use Area, 157 E. Davis Dam Road, Laughlin, 89029

—Ron Lewis, 1255 Patriots Way, Moapa, NV 89025

—Searchlight Town Park, 255 S Nevada St., Searchlight, 89046

Las Vegas parks

— All American Park, 1551 S. Buffalo Drive

— Alyn Beck Park, 9220 Brent Lane

— Angel Park, 241 S. Durango Drive

— Baker Park, 1010 E. St. Louis Ave.

— Bill Briare Family Park, 650 N. Teneya Way

— Bob Baskin Park, 2801 Oakey Blvd.

— Bruce Trent Park, 8851 Vegas Drive

— Centennial Hills Park, 7101 N. Buffalo Drive

— Douglas A. Selby Park, 1293 N. Sandhill Road

— East Las Vegas Family Park, 4480 E. Washington Ave.

— Estelle Neal Park, 6075 Rebecca Road

— Gary Dexter Park, 800 Upland Blvd.

— Gilcrease Brothers, 10011 Gilcrease Ave.

— Justice Myron E. Leavitt and Jaycee Community Park, 2100 E. St. Louis Ave.

— Kianga Isoke Palacio Park at Doolittle Complex, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

— Lorenzi Park, 3333 W. Washington Ave.

— Patriot Community Park, 4050 Thom Blvd.

— Polly Gonzalez Memorial Park, 5425 Corbett St.

— Rainbow Family Park, 7151 W. Oakey Blvd.

— Raptor Play Park in Thunderbird Family Sports Complex, 6105 N. Durango Drive

— Rotary Park, 901 Hinson St.

— Sunny Springs Park, 7620 Golden Talon Ave.

— Stupak Park, 300 W. Boston Ave.

— Teton Trails, 7850 N. Bradley Ave.

— Trigono Hills Park, 3805 Cliff Shadows Parkway

— West Charleston Lions/Essex Park, 600 Essex Drive

— Winding Trails Park, 7250 N. Ft. Apache Road

— Woofter Family Park, 1600 Rock Springs Drive

Henderson parks (verified 5-30-20)

—Acacia Park, 50 Casa Del Fuego St., 89012

—Amador Vista Park, 1562 Amador Lane, 89012

—Aventura Park, 2525 Via Firenze, 89044

—Capriola Park, 2155 Via Firenze, 89044

—Esselmont Park, 2725 Anthem Highlands Dr., 89044

—Hayley Hendricks Park, 811 Ithaca Ave., 89015

—Henderson Events Plaza, 200 S. Water St, 89015

—Heritage Park and Bark Park*

—Herritage Park, 300 S. Racetrack Road, 89015

—Hidden Falls Park, 281 W. Horizon Dr., 89002

—Madeira Canyon Park, 2390 Democracy Dr., 89044

—Mission Hills Park, 551 Mission Dr., 89002

—Paseo Vista Park, 2505 Paseo Verde Pkwy., 89052

— Reunion Trails Park, 44 Chapata Dr, 89012

—Saguaro Park, 600 Pounds Way, 89015

—Wells Park, 1640 Price St. 89011

—Weston Hills Park, 950 Weston Ridge St., 89011

* The splash pad at the Bark Park at Heritage Park is for dogs only (no humans) and is available 7am to 8pm daily. All park rules apply.