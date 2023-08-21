88°F
Recreation

Want to camp at Mount Charleston? It might soon cost more

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2023 - 2:56 pm
 
Updated August 21, 2023 - 3:01 pm
New picnic tables are shown before the grand opening ceremony for reopened Cathedral Rock Picni ...
New picnic tables are shown before the grand opening ceremony for reopened Cathedral Rock Picnic Area Tuesday, May 21, 2013, at Mount Charleston's Spring Mountains National Recreation Area. (James DeHaven/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As local officials were dealing with flooding on Mount Charleston resulting from what used to be Tropical Storm Hilary, federal officials proposed major fee increases for using campgrounds and picnic areas in the Spring Mountains.

The U.S. Forest Service announced Monday that it is seeking public comment on fee hikes for recreation sites in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, including the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area.

For example, the fee for a single picnic site at Cathedral Rock — currently $12 Monday through Thursday and $18 Friday through Sunday — would increase to $20.

A single campground site at Kyle Canyon Campground — currently $12 Monday through Thursday and $19 Friday through Sunday — would climb to $35.

“The resources derived through collection of fees create a more financial sustainable developed recreation program for the benefit of future generations,” Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger said in a press release.

The increases would go into effect in 2024 or 2025, the Forest Service said.

Comments on the proposed fee increases are being accepted until the end of business hours on Oct. 16. They can be submitted through the Forest Service website, by email at SM.FS.HTRecFees@usda.gov or by mail at Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, Attn: Recreation Fees, 1200 Franklin Way, Sparks, NV 89431.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

