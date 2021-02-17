Ash Wednesday opens Lenten season
Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent, was celebrated at churches around the Las Vegas Valley.
Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent, was celebrated at churches around the Las Vegas Valley.
At the Wednesday morning service at Faith Community Lutheran Church in Summerlin, church officials came up with a plan to maintain social distancing.
Rather than ministers placing the ashes on foreheads or hands, Pastor Craig Michaelson said, ashes were placed into small plastic bags. The bags were placed on a table for pickup as people entered the church.
Worshipers applied the ashes to themselves and family members during the service.