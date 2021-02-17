57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Religion

Ash Wednesday opens Lenten season

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2021 - 2:50 pm
 
Shelley Flandermeyer places ashes in the sign of a cross on husband Matt's forehead during an A ...
Shelley Flandermeyer places ashes in the sign of a cross on husband Matt's forehead during an Ash Wednesday service at Faith Community Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Ashes are placed in individualized bags for worshipers to apply during an Ash Wednesday service ...
Ashes are placed in individualized bags for worshipers to apply during an Ash Wednesday service at Faith Community Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Matt Flandermeyer has ashes placed in the sign of a cross on his forehead by wife Shelley durin ...
Matt Flandermeyer has ashes placed in the sign of a cross on his forehead by wife Shelley during an Ash Wednesday service at Faith Community Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Ashes are taken while placed in individualized bags for worshipers to apply during an Ash Wedne ...
Ashes are taken while placed in individualized bags for worshipers to apply during an Ash Wednesday service at Faith Community Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A communion vessel is in place as Tim Jones plays the marimba for an Ash Wednesday service at F ...
A communion vessel is in place as Tim Jones plays the marimba for an Ash Wednesday service at Faith Community Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Pastor Craig Michaelson speaks during an Ash Wednesday service at Faith Community Lutheran Chur ...
Pastor Craig Michaelson speaks during an Ash Wednesday service at Faith Community Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Harpist Melaney Jones plays for an Ash Wednesday service at Faith Community Lutheran Church on ...
Harpist Melaney Jones plays for an Ash Wednesday service at Faith Community Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tim Jones plays the marimba as his wife, Melaney, plays the harp for an Ash Wednesday service a ...
Tim Jones plays the marimba as his wife, Melaney, plays the harp for an Ash Wednesday service at Faith Community Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Joe Svensen sings during an Ash Wednesday service at Faith Community Lutheran Church on Wednesd ...
Joe Svensen sings during an Ash Wednesday service at Faith Community Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Pastor Bob Sundquist speaks during an Ash Wednesday service at Faith Community Lutheran Church ...
Pastor Bob Sundquist speaks during an Ash Wednesday service at Faith Community Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Matt Flandermeyer, right, with wife Shelley listen to a sermon during an Ash Wednesday service ...
Matt Flandermeyer, right, with wife Shelley listen to a sermon during an Ash Wednesday service at Faith Community Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Parishioners socially distance during an Ash Wednesday service at Faith Community Lutheran Chur ...
Parishioners socially distance during an Ash Wednesday service at Faith Community Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Pastor Bob Sundquist, center, and Pastor Craig Michaelson lead communion during an Ash Wednesda ...
Pastor Bob Sundquist, center, and Pastor Craig Michaelson lead communion during an Ash Wednesday service at Faith Community Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent, was celebrated at churches around the Las Vegas Valley.

At the Wednesday morning service at Faith Community Lutheran Church in Summerlin, church officials came up with a plan to maintain social distancing.

Rather than ministers placing the ashes on foreheads or hands, Pastor Craig Michaelson said, ashes were placed into small plastic bags. The bags were placed on a table for pickup as people entered the church.

Worshipers applied the ashes to themselves and family members during the service.

MOST READ
1
Henderson firefighter, 5 other men arrested in child sex sting
Henderson firefighter, 5 other men arrested in child sex sting
2
1 killed in southwest valley homicide
1 killed in southwest valley homicide
3
ESPN backs UFC, Dana White over reporter in Gina Carano controversy
ESPN backs UFC, Dana White over reporter in Gina Carano controversy
4
‘X Rocks’ show caters to adults in new Las Vegas Strip venue
‘X Rocks’ show caters to adults in new Las Vegas Strip venue
5
Station Casinos changing names, menus at 24-hour cafes
Station Casinos changing names, menus at 24-hour cafes
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Hanukkah celebrated at drive-in Las Vegas event
RJ

The Israeli American Council Center in the western Las Vegas Valley hosted a Hanukkah “glow-in-the-dark drive-in experience”on Saturday night.

Members of the Torah Tots Preschool choir, from left, Mendel Harlig, 3, Rivka Harlig, 4, Mussie ...
Menorah lighted in downtown Las Vegas
By / RJ

In downtown Las Vegas, Rabbi Shea Harlig of Chabad of Southern Nevada will light the first candle setting on a menorah on Fremont Street on Thursday evening to mark the beginning of the eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

 
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new film
By Nicole Winfield The Associated Press

The papal thumbs-up came midway through the film that delves into issues Francis cares about most, including the environment, poverty, migration, racial and income inequality, and the people most affected by discrimination.