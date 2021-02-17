Ash Wednesday opens Lenten season

Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent, was celebrated at churches around the Las Vegas Valley.

Shelley Flandermeyer places ashes in the sign of a cross on husband Matt's forehead during an Ash Wednesday service at Faith Community Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ashes are placed in individualized bags for worshipers to apply during an Ash Wednesday service at Faith Community Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Matt Flandermeyer has ashes placed in the sign of a cross on his forehead by wife Shelley during an Ash Wednesday service at Faith Community Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ashes are taken while placed in individualized bags for worshipers to apply during an Ash Wednesday service at Faith Community Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A communion vessel is in place as Tim Jones plays the marimba for an Ash Wednesday service at Faith Community Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pastor Craig Michaelson speaks during an Ash Wednesday service at Faith Community Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Harpist Melaney Jones plays for an Ash Wednesday service at Faith Community Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tim Jones plays the marimba as his wife, Melaney, plays the harp for an Ash Wednesday service at Faith Community Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Joe Svensen sings during an Ash Wednesday service at Faith Community Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pastor Bob Sundquist speaks during an Ash Wednesday service at Faith Community Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Matt Flandermeyer, right, with wife Shelley listen to a sermon during an Ash Wednesday service at Faith Community Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Parishioners socially distance during an Ash Wednesday service at Faith Community Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pastor Bob Sundquist, center, and Pastor Craig Michaelson lead communion during an Ash Wednesday service at Faith Community Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent, was celebrated at churches around the Las Vegas Valley.

At the Wednesday morning service at Faith Community Lutheran Church in Summerlin, church officials came up with a plan to maintain social distancing.

Rather than ministers placing the ashes on foreheads or hands, Pastor Craig Michaelson said, ashes were placed into small plastic bags. The bags were placed on a table for pickup as people entered the church.

Worshipers applied the ashes to themselves and family members during the service.