New bishop for Las Vegas’ Catholic diocese to be installed in May

The Diocese of Las Vegas will welcome a new Catholic bishop in May to succeed retiring Bishop Joseph A. Pepe.

Bishop George Leo Thomas of the Diocese of Helena speaks at a news conference in the Holy Angels Chapel at the Diocese of Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, where he was introduced as the new bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas. Thomas will replace will replace retiring Bishop Joseph A. Pepe. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Bishop George Leo Thomas of the Diocese of Helena visits with John Ramos at Guardian Angel Cathedral Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, after he was introduced as the new bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas. He will replace retiring Bishop Joseph A. Pepe, at rear. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Bishop George Leo Thomas of the Diocese of Helena visits Guardian Angel Cathedral Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, after he was introduced as the new bishop the Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas. He will replace retiring Bishop Joseph A. Pepe. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Diocese of Las Vegas retiring Bishop Joseph A. Pepe, left, introduces Bishop George Leo Thomas of the Diocese of Helena, right, at a news conference in the Holy Angels Chapel at the Diocese of Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Thomas will replace Pepe as bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Bishop George Leo Thomas of the Diocese of Helena, second from left, after a news conference with the Rev. Robert Stoeckig, left, at the Diocese of Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, where he was introduced as the new bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas. He will replace retiring Bishop Joseph A. Pepe. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Bishop George Leo Thomas of the Diocese of Helena walks to a news conference at the Diocese of Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, where he was introduced as the new bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas. He will replace retiring Bishop Joseph A. Pepe. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Bishop George Leo Thomas of the Diocese of Helena speaks at a news conference in the Holy Angels Chapel at the Diocese of Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, where he was introduced as the new bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas. Thomas will replace will replace retiring Bishop Joseph A. Pepe. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

The Diocese of Las Vegas will welcome a new Catholic bishop in May to succeed retiring Bishop Joseph A. Pepe.

Bishop George Leo Thomas, currently bishop of the Diocese of Helena, Montana, will be installed as Las Vegas’ bishop May 15.

Thomas’ appointment by Pope Francis was announced Wednesday by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the Vatican’s ambassador to the United States. It follows Pepe’s submitting a letter of resignation to the pope on June 18, 2017, Pepe’s 75th birthday, as required by church law.

Thomas has served as bishop of Helena for almost 14 years. He was born in Anaconda, Montana, and was raised in Butte. His family later moved to Seattle, Wash., where in 1976 Thomas was ordained a priest in the Archdiocese of Seattle.

In Seattle, Thomas served in four parishes, chaired the diocese’s Catholic Charities and the archdiocesan housing authority and served as night chaplain at King County’s jail for 13 years. He also served as chancellor and vicar general for three archbishops over a period of 17 years. He was appointed auxiliary bishop of Seattle in 1999, and on June 4, 2004, was installed as bishop of Helena, Mont.

Pepe, who has served as Las Vegas’ bishop for 17 years, said he plans to remain in Southern Nevada in retirement. Thomas, in turn, said he plans to seek Pepe’s advice in assuming his new duties.

Thomas will become the third bishop of the Las Vegas diocese, which was created in 1995 with the division of the former Diocese of Reno-Las Vegas.